Empowered Education Raises $8 Million from Rethink

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empowered Education, Inc. announced today that it has raised $8 million in Series A funding from Rethink Education, a leading impact investor in education technology companies. As part of the funding, Rethink Managing Partner, Michael Walden, has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

“Our mission is to positively impact the lives of millions of people who are struggling with chronic disease management and those working to improve their overall health and wellness. We achieve this by offering best in class online training solutions for aspiring and existing health coaches with a strong emphasis on project-based learning and mastering effective coaching skills and interventions,” explains Eric Neuner, CEO and co-founder of Empowered Education.

“We are excited to partner with Empowered Education in their mission to provide new career opportunities to students in the growing market around health, wellness and disease management through a truly innovative education platform,” said Michael Walden, managing partner, Rethink Education. “The team has done an exceptional job demonstrating their ability to execute in the early stages and we’re thrilled to work with them in their next stage of growth.”

In addition to driving continued expansion of their core educational platform and live events that train coaches and wellness practitioners to help clients optimize their health, the Company will also use the funds to expand its education and coaching platforms that empower patients to address disease-specific conditions through diet, lifestyle modification and habit change.

When asked about the potential of the Company’s new partnership with Rethink, Neuner summed it up this way, “When the right people align with a powerful sense of purpose, magic happens. The alignment of Rethink and Empowered Education is one of those magic-making partnerships.”

About Empowered Education

A 200+ person company built on a metrics-driven remote workforce platform throughout the US and around the globe, Empowered Education is the parent company of Health Coach Institute and Functional Nutrition Alliance — the leading online schools for health coaches and wellness practitioners.