Aleph Objects Announces LulzBot Industrial-Grade Desktop 3D Printer

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aleph Objects,Inc.,manufacturer of award-winning LulzBot® 3D Printers, announced the LulzBot TAZ Pro, its first-ever industrial desktop 3D printer. The TAZ Pro provides large, dual-material printing with LulzBot’s award-winning reliability. This machine creates large functional prototypes, manufacturing aids, and print-on-demand parts with professional results.

Grant Flaharty, Aleph Objects’ CEO and President, stated, “The TAZ Pro is the first true multiple-material 3D printer with dual linear actuated hot ends at a prosumer price point.”

TAZ Pro Enables Multi-Material Printing for Optimal Part Characteristics

The TAZ Pro's multiple material capabilities goes beyond competitive offerings which are usually limited to printing with the same material type in different colors, or the second material being only for soluble support. The TAZ Pro features independent vertical lifting E3D hot ends with 360-degree part cooling, delivering clean transitions between material types with similar melting points. Durable and high-strength composite materials can be printed within the same part, as well as a wide range of materials with soluble supports for complex prints. Flexible materials with a Shore A hardness as low as 85A and industrial-grade polymers can also be printed in the same print.

The hardened-steel components of the TAZ Pro enable printing with engineered polymers or high-heat composites that are too abrasive for typical out-of-the-box desktop 3D printers. LulzBot 3D printers support the industry’s widest array of thermoplastics from leading premium filament manufacturers including flexible, rigid, composite, soluble, conductive, high strength, and chemically-resistant materials.

TAZ Pro Provides Superior Print Quality and Industrial-Grade Components

The new Z-axis belt drive delivers fast cycle times for quicker throughput. The reduction of Z wobble through the belt drive and new X/Y/Z backlash compensation improves 3D printed part quality and accuracy. An increased size of 280 x 280 x 285 mm (11.02” x 11.02” x 11.22”) delivers a large print volume, while the dual filament run-out sensors alarm when a new filament reel is needed.

TAZ Pro Makes it Easy to Get Professional Results

Enhanced electronics provide for greater processing power and memory for complex parts, added functionality with improved visibility from a new 5” full color touch screen, and quiet operation while sitting right on your desk. TAZ Pro’s automated X/Y/Z offset calibration, nozzle wiping, and self-leveling features ensure exceptional, expedited results. Cura LulzBot Edition Software continues to include pre-configured print profiles, tested by Aleph Objects’ team of experts, for over 35 filament types.

Coming Soon: Follow-On Printer to Widely-Acclaimed TAZ 6 to be Introduced May 1

On May 1, Aleph Objects will also launch the next generation large desktop 3D printer to upgrade the widely-acclaimed TAZ 6. This new, hard working printer delivers faster and more accurate prints within a strengthened frame. TAZ 6 can be ordered through April 30, or while supplies last.

TAZ Pro Ordering Information

The LulzBot TAZ Pro is available for pre-order immediately, with shipments starting around the end of April. Go to www.lulzbot.com/pro or call 970-377-1111 Ext. 600 for detailed product information, specifications, and to place your order.

The new optional, easy-to-assemble, high-quality polycarbonate clamshell enclosure with capabilities for HEPA filtration will be available to order in June.

About Aleph Objects, Inc.

Aleph Objects, Inc. is the Colorado-based designer and manufacturer of the award-winning line of LulzBot® 3D Printers for rapid prototyping, additive manufacturing, and print-on-demand items for engineers, educators, and professional hobbyists. Aleph Object’s core company values of Free Software, Libre Innovation, and Open Source Hardware enable users to uniquely modify both software and hardware to bring their imagination to life. For more information, visit LulzBot.com/, or for a press kit, visit www.lulzbot.com/press/ or email press@lulzbot.com.

LulzBot is a registered trademark.