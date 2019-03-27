U.S. Navy Awards BAE Systems $41 Million Contract for USS Anchorage Upgrades

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems has received a $41.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy to perform routine maintenance and modernization of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23). The Anchorage will undergo 12 months of restorative work at BAE Systems’ shipyard in San Diego. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $48.4 million.

“Our team looks forward to working with the Navy and our repair partners to perform important upgrades that ensure the Anchorage remains a very capable amphibious combatant ship,” said David M. Thomas, Jr., vice president and general manager of BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair.

With approximately 1,300 shipyard employees in San Diego, BAE Systems will begin working aboard the 684-foot-long San Antonio-class ship in July 2019. Under the contract, BAE Systems will support the installation of upgraded electronic systems and perform other shipboard improvements. USS Anchorage was commissioned in May 2013 and is named after the Alaskan city. BAE Systems’ work aboard the nearly six-year-old ship is expected to be completed in July 2020.

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy, other government agencies, and select commercial customers. The company operates four full-service shipyards in California, Florida, Hawaii, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce, eight dry docks and railways, and significant pier space and ship support services.