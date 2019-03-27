Integration Partners Achieves Managed Security Service Specialization.

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integration Partners has achieved the following industry Managed Security Services certification: Nextwave MSSP Innovator. These capabilities within the Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Service Specialization are instrumental in ensuring an optimal customer experience; as such, partners’ achievements in the program are proactively monitored and annually assessed. In addition to this latest certification, Integration Partners is also a Palo Alto Networks Platinum, Public Cloud as well as Traps Specialized, partner.

"The Security market is fueling demand for our Managed Security Services primarily because of a complex threat landscape, shortages of skilled security personnel and the need to reduce CAPEX," said Patrick Zanella, Security Practice Lead at Integration Partners.

"As the cybersecurity industry evolves, our NextWave partners play a vital role in helping our mutual customers implement the products they need to prevent successful cyberattacks,” said Karl Soderlund, SVP WW Channels. “As a NextWave Platinum Partner, Integration Partners has the proven expertise to deliver, manage and integrate with our Security Operating Platform to make threat prevention a reality.”

“I have worked with Integration Partners for almost twenty years and I have found them to be a valued extension of our security team. They continue to bring helpful advice, experience and technologies that have improved WPI’s security posture as we deliver our traditional yet innovative experience to our students, faculty and staff,” said Sean O'Connor, Chief Information Security Officer of Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

The Integration Partners differentiated security services now further reduce costs, increase the unprecedented visibility and control of customers networks while simultaneously preventing all types of threats. The Managed Services Program (MSP) from Palo Alto Networks will allow Integration Partners to scale their business and address growing customer demand for managed security services.

About Integration Partners

Integration Partners is an award winning, nationwide IT services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients. Our solutions and services portfolio provide enterprises with Cloud, Security, Collaboration, Core Infrastructure, and Managed Services. Integration Partners is a privately held company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. www.integrationpartners.com