Salem Radio Network Renews with Mike Gallagher through 2023

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Radio Network (SRN) is extending its agreement with top national radio host Mike Gallagher through 2023. Gallagher has been with Salem for over twenty years and his program, The Mike Gallagher Show, is the network’s highest-rated show. Gallagher is one of Talkers Magazine’s top 10 most important radio shows in America with over 7 million weekly listeners, and his program is carried by over 400 affiliates.

Gallagher—whose program airs weekdays in the 9am-12pm Eastern time slot—is known to his audience as “The Happy Conservative Warrior,” delivering fresh, insightful commentary from a conservative perspective on the most talked-about headlines of the day.

“Every broadcaster should be lucky enough to work for Salem Media Group,” said Gallagher. “I've worked hard, and they've rewarded me with a partnership that will have spanned at least 22 years, a rarity in our business. I'm so grateful to Ed Atsinger, Dave Santrella and Phil Boyce for their support and visionary leadership. And I will always appreciate Greg Anderson, who has since retired, for believing in me back in 2001 and bringing me into the Salem family.”

“We are honored to have had Mike Gallagher in our Salem family for over two decades and thrilled to continue our long and fruitful relationship with him,” said SRN senior vice president Phil Boyce. “Mike’s thoughtful and expert commentary is exactly what America needs in these turbulent times we live in, and it’s no wonder he is Salem’s highest-rated program.”

ABOUT MIKE GALLAGHER:

Mike Gallagher is one of the most listened-to radio talk show hosts in America. Prior to being launched into national syndication in 1998, Mike hosted the morning show on WABC-AM in New York City. Today, Talkers Magazine reports that his show is heard by 7 million weekly listeners. He’s also a best-selling author of Surrounded by Idiots: Fighting Liberal Lunacy in America (William Morrow) and 50 Things Liberals Love to Hate (Threshold). “The Happy Conservative Warrior” is one of the most consistently popular hosts in America. Mike’s passionate interaction with listeners and his fast-paced, fun delivery make his show appointment listening for millions of people.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmediagroup.com, Facebook and Twitter (@SalemMediaGrp).