CURE Media Group Adds Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates, research and education, has added Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered (FORCE) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program

“We are so excited to work with FORCE. This organization helps to improve the lives of people who are affected by hereditary cancer, and we are proud to be able to assist them in their goal,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group.

FORCE is the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by hereditary breast, ovarian and related cancers. FORCE strives to create awareness, supply information and provide support and research to help affected people and families.

“CURE Media Group is a trusted resource for cancer education. FORCE could not accomplish our outreach goals without the support of dedicated organizations such as CURE Media Group. We look forward to working with CURE Media Group to raise awareness of hereditary cancer and provide information and support that allows affected individuals to make informed healthcare decisions,” said Karen Kramer, senior vice president of marketing for FORCE.

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions fostering collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group, along with sister platform Targeted Oncology™ and sister publication The American Journal of Managed Care®, will work with FORCE to help create awareness and support individuals and families affected by hereditary breast, ovarian and related cancers. The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.

About FORCE

No one should have to face hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (HBOC) alone. FORCE is the voice of the HBOC community, providing support, education and awareness to help those facing hereditary breast, ovarian and related cancers understand their health care options and make informed decisions. The organization is the de facto leader in guiding critical research and policy issues that affect the HBOC community. For more information about FORCE and hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, please visit http://www.facingourrisk.org.

About Targeted Oncology™

TargetedOnc.com, the online platform for Targeted Oncology™, provides the latest news and insight on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets for practicing oncologists. As the field of oncology continues to move toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, the challenge facing many oncologists is to stay up-to-date with the future of cancer therapeutics. As such, TargetedOnc.com strives to provide the latest information on breaking news and updates on the burgeoning field. TargetedOnc.com focuses on the next stage of cancer development and cutting-edge therapies and their biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal that keeps readers on the forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry decision-makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and two evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Gilbert Hernandez at 609-716-7777.