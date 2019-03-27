WDF Awarded Two NYCHA Projects Valued at $101 Million

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, WDF Inc., has been awarded two new contracts by the New York City Housing Authority for the replacement of boilers at Pelham Parkway Houses and the replacement of boilers and hot water heaters at Sotomayor Houses. The combined contract value is approximately $101 million.

Work on both projects is expected to commence in mid-2019 with substantial completion anticipated by mid-2022. The contract values will be included in the Company’s first quarter 2019 backlog.

About WDF, Inc.

WDF is one of the largest full-service specialty contractors in the New York metropolitan region and has provided services to many of the country’s leading owners and developers, construction managers and leading institutions for more than 80 years. WDF’s building group provides general contracting services to all major state and city agencies. In-house services include plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection. WDF delivers quality projects on time, on budget and with strict attention to safety.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.