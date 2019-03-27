Promega Awarding $10,000 Grants to Labs Working with Real-Time PCR Reagents

Promega Applications Scientist Leta Steffen discusses the challenges and benefits of incorporating real-time PCR into a project. Promega Corporation is seeking to award $10,000 in reagents and specialized service to three labs either starting a new real-time PCR project, having challenges with real-time PCR in a current project, or looking to switch real-time PCR reagents.

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation is seeking three labs working with real-time PCR to receive $10,000 in free reagents, access to a VIP Technical Service Mentor providing comprehensive PCR support and specialized training on real-time PCR techniques. Applications are open to any research scientist or student enrolled in a life science undergraduate, graduate or postdoctoral program who is performing life science research and working with real-time PCR. Ideal candidates will be:

Starting a new lab and/or project;

Having challenges with real-time PCR in a current project; or

Looking to switch real-time PCR reagents

Promega is awarding the grants to learn more from these labs about their real-time PCR experiences, including the process of changing chemistry or using real-time PCR for the first time, since finding the right chemistry and optimizing the assay can be difficult.

“Most people who are starting with real-time PCR are transitioning from end-point or what we would call standard PCR,” says Promega Senior Applications Scientist Leta Steffen. “Standard PCR is not particularly sensitive to say your primer set, your amplification efficiency, so real-time PCR really requires knowledge of how to design your primers, and how to optimize your assay for best efficiency.”

Winners will partner with Promega to share project information and collaborate on projects such as scientific posters, white papers, webinars, blog posts or other opportunities. Applications are due May 15, 2019 and winners will be announced in June 2019. To apply, visit: Promega.com/RealTimeGrant

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s 4,000 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.