Balfour Beatty Communities’ Collaborative Building Program Breathes Fresh Air into Military Housing Projects

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty Communities announced today that is has rolled out a unique Collaborative Building program, where military residents provide insights and feedback throughout the development of new base construction projects to help ensure home layout, amenities and aesthetics align with the vision and real world needs of today’s military families. The program has been successfully implemented at Cannon Family Homes (N.M.), where Balfour Beatty Communities recently completed the delivery of 677 new homes and renovations on another 359 homes based on the direct input of residents there as well as at Fort Carson Family Homes. The initiative is the latest effort from Balfour Beatty Communities to use new techniques and programs to help improve the living experience for military families in the communities they build and manage.

“Our mission is to provide housing military residents want to live in, not have to live in, and giving them a voice in the development process helps us achieve that,” said Mark Lavin, senior vice president of project management and development for Balfour Beatty Communities. “The collaborative building approach gives our residents the opportunity to tell us what they’re looking for in new developments and constructions, as well as the indoor and outdoor amenities they need most to enhance their living experience.”

The program consists of seven to ten community members who act as liaisons between residents and Balfour Beatty Communities leadership to provide insights and feedback on new developments and amenities that cater to resident needs. Residents are given the opportunity to provide input at key points in the process from design through the completion of construction. At Cannon Family Homes, resident input led to a number of updates to the design and features of the homes and the surrounding communities. Some of the features included updated kitchen appliances, additional storage inside the homes and additional outdoor amenities such as dog stations and path lighting installations.

Cannon Family Homes is a gated residential community leasing exclusively to active duty Air Force families stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico. Balfour Beatty Communities took over the operation and management of family housing here in 2013 from the Air Force. There is a total of 1,038 total homes at the base that offer a wide variety of two, three and four-bedroom floor plans featuring updated finishes, ample storage space and fully equipped kitchens, patios and garages. Cannon Family Homes residents also enjoy the community’s playgrounds, sport courts and fields, a pool, and access to the communities’ facilities and amenities.

The program and the homes built as a result have received overwhelmingly strong response from residents at Cannon Family Homes. Given the success at Cannon and Fort Carson, Balfour Beatty Communities is looking for additional opportunities to implement the program on both new construction and renovations at other communities throughout the country.

In 1996, Congress established the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI) to improve the condition of housing for military service members by forging partnerships with experienced private-sector leaders in the housing industry to expand and update the military housing portfolio. As a leading MHPI partner, Balfour Beatty Communities is committed to developing programs at several military housing locations throughout the U.S. to further improve the quality of life for its residents.

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities, LLC is a diversified real estate services company delivering development, design, financing, construction, renovation, property and facilities management services in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors. A leader in the industry, Balfour Beatty Communities has more than 50,000 residential units and $6 billion in real estate assets under management and has developed or renovated more than 29,000 units with a total value of close to $4 billion. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, PA, Balfour Beatty Communities has more than 1,200 employees and is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc.

Balfour Beatty Investments is part of Balfour Beatty plc, a global leader in construction services, support services, and infrastructure investment.