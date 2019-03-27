Fortna Announces Investment from Thomas H. Lee Partners to Accelerate Growth

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, a leading global automation, engineering services and software company, announced today that it has entered into a recapitalization agreement with funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1946, Fortna provides distribution strategy, operations design and implementation, material handling automation and warehouse execution software systems. Today, Fortna helps the world’s most recognized brands enhance their distribution operations through innovative solutions that result in reduced operating costs, higher throughput, and improved service. With a global footprint across North America, Europe, Latin America, and South Africa, Fortna has over 200 clients globally.

Propelled by the continued growth of eCommerce and increased demand for advanced warehouse automation infrastructure, Fortna sought a strategic and financial partner to invest in the Company’s substantial future growth prospects, including the potential for M&A and continued geographic expansion. As a partner, THL will strive to enhance Fortna’s capabilities and offerings by contributing deep industry expertise and bringing both financial and operational resources to bear, thereby accelerating Fortna’s overall growth strategy.

" We are excited to partner with THL, whose operating resources, extensive automation expertise and relationships will accelerate our next chapter of growth. This investment will create new opportunities for our associates and clients alike as Fortna provides solutions that deliver exceptional flexibility, agility and responsiveness to enable high-volume distribution centers," said John A. White III, President and CEO of Fortna. " We look forward to working with THL as we continue executing on our mission to be the world leader in partnering with our clients to optimize their complex distribution operations."

" We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with the talented Fortna team," said Jim Carlisle, Managing Director at THL. " Fortna has earned an impressive reputation as a leading provider of automation solutions to the warehouse and distribution end market, which is driven by its continued focus on technology innovation, leading engineering talent, and reliable, on-time delivery of advanced automation equipment and software to its clients. We are excited to invest in this outstanding organization and look forward to supporting Fortna’s continued growth."

Citi acted as financial advisor and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal advisor to Fortna. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor and PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as accounting advisor to THL.

About Fortna Inc.

For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world’s top brands to transform their distribution operations into a competitive advantage. Fortna helps Clients make and keep bold promises to their customers – fast, accurate and cost-effective fulfillment consistently at every touchpoint, across every channel. Fortna’s expertise spans distribution strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems and warehouse execution software systems. For more, visit www.fortna.com.

About Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.

Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL") is a premier private equity firm investing in growth companies headquartered in North America. THL focuses its investment activity across four industry sectors: Business & Financial Services, Consumer & Retail, Healthcare and Media, Information Services & Technology. Since its founding in 1974, THL has raised more than $25 billion of equity capital, invested in over 140 companies and completed more than 360 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $200 billion. With dedicated sector and operating teams, THL brings deep domain expertise and resources to build great companies by helping to accelerate growth, improve operations and drive long-term sustainable value in partnership with management.

