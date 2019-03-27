AAIS & eTech Services Announce Partnership

LISLE, Ill. & PEABODY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AAIS, the only national non-profit advisory organization, and eTech Services, Inc., a technology solutions provider focused exclusively on the insurance vertical, are partnering to deliver telematics-enabled solutions to AAIS Member insurance carriers for commercial auto insurance. AAIS delivers quality policy forms, rating information, and data management capabilities used by more than 700 property and casualty (P&C) insurers.

As an AAIS Associate Partner, eTech offers AAIS Members access to its technology platforms to address litigation financing and adverse commercial auto trends. These cloud-based platforms include the Telematics Exchange, a turn-key telematics solution for commercial insurance companies, and eLive Connect, a 24/7 loss prevention and safety training center.

“We are looking forward to working with AAIS and its many Members,” said Kevin Seth, President of eTech. “The commitment of AAIS to technology and insurtech-based solutions is critical to addressing commercial auto trends.”

eTech Solutions developed the Telematics Exchange, which aggregates data from policyholders’ telematics service providers (TSPs) through a consent process. The platform integrates with over 50 TSPs representing about 85% of the installed telematics systems in commercial vehicles today. The Telematics Exchange includes dashboards for utilization, garaging/radius, territory, speeding, and fleet footprint.

Through the contextual and telematics data of the Telematics Exchange, insurance companies can capitalize on eTech’s eLive Connect to assign specific interactive training to drivers. The combination of the Telematics Exchange and eLive Connect offer a powerful underwriting, loss prevention, and claims tool to identify and improve driver behavior.

Commenting on the partnership, John Kadous, Vice President of AAIS Personal Lines and Auto said “AAIS is committed to the development of a comprehensive, technology and data-supported commercial auto program. We are excited about the new value our partnership with eTech will deliver to our Member carriers in this challenging market.”

eTech Services is a co-sponsor of the Welcome Reception at the AAIS Main Event in Hollywood, Florida from April 14-16. Brian McCarthy, CEO of eServices Companies, is also moderating a breakout session at the Main Event that focuses on Driving the Future of Auto Insurance.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the insurance industry’s regulatory blockchain, providing unbiased governance within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

About eTech Services

eTech Services is a technology solutions provider based in the Boston metro area that is focused exclusively on the insurance vertical. eTech Services’ strong domain expertise has allowed us to create customizable products that address both operational and client-facing business needs. These applications include data storage and output, underwriting analytic systems, risk and claims management activity trackers, and online-based training platforms. The goal of the eTech Services products is to streamline procedures, improve decision making processes, and drive results.