Juvenescence Capitalizes BYOMass Inc. with up to $6.5 million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juvenescence Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company focused on treating aging and age-related disease, is pleased to announce its latest equity investment in BYOMass Inc., a Massachusetts-based company focused on central control of metabolism in the context of aging and age-related diseases. Juvenescence will provide BYOMass with up to $6.5 million in equity financing and collaborate with BYOMass to advance these programs.

Juvenescence is also delighted to announce that Dr Margaret Jackson, the CEO of BYOMass, has joined the Juvenescence team as Vice President, Head of Preclinical Research and Development. Dr Jackson has almost twenty years of drug discovery experience, having led multiple projects from early discovery into clinical trials. Prior to forming BYOMass, she was Senior Director, Head of Eating Disorders and served on the Cardiovascular and Metabolism leadership team at Pfizer.

“Chronic disease is a tremendous burden on our healthcare system and economy, and we are excited by the potential for BYOMass to make an impact on this colossal problem,” said Dr. Gregory Bailey, “We are also thrilled to see Dr Margaret Jackson join the Juvenescence team and help bring the life-changing therapies we are developing at Juvenescence one step closer to patients.”

Dr. Jackson said, “I am delighted to join Juvenescence and advance their mission helping people live longer, healthier lives. I am also excited that BYOMass’s therapeutic programs will benefit from the ecosystem Juvenescence is building to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics.”

About Juvenescence, Ltd.

Juvenescence Limited is a life science and biotech company developing therapies to increase healthy human longevity. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr. Greg Bailey and Dr. Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team are highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs and investors with a significant history of success in the life sciences sector. Juvenescence will create, partner with or invest in new companies with aging or age-related therapeutics, by in-licensing compounds from academia and industry, or forming joint ventures to develop therapeutics for longevity. Juvenescence believes that recent advances in science have greatly improved our understanding of the biology of aging and seeks to develop therapeutics with the possibility of slowing, halting or potentially reversing elements of aging.

About BYOMass Inc.

BYOMass Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics to modulate the central control of metabolism associated with aging and age-related chronic illnesses. BYOMass was founded by Dr. Margaret Jackson, who has led multiple teams and drug discovery efforts in her twenty-year career as a drug developer. BYOMass is a privately held Massachusetts-based company.