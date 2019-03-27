AI, Mixed Reality, Voice and Mindy Kaling Headline Adobe “Summit Sneaks”

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Adobe Summit (Nasdaq:ADBE), more than 16,000 attendees will get an up-close look at the latest technology being developed in Adobe’s R&D labs, including AI, mixed reality and voice. Hosted by actress Mindy Kaling, Adobe’s popular “Summit Sneaks” offers an exciting and entertaining look into the future of Adobe innovation. In its eighth year, Sneaks gives Adobe engineers, researchers, product managers and UX designers the opportunity to submit proposals for a chance to present their work at Adobe Summit. Audience favorites have the potential to become product offerings, like Smart Layout in Adobe Experience Manager and Attribution IQ in Adobe Analytics.

This year’s Summit Sneaks will showcase projects including:

Accelerating AR Experiences : Imagine an airport where a customer has an hour to wait for a connecting flight. The airline mobile app is equipped with an augmented reality (AR) feature, which shows “AR zones” on an interactive terminal map. The customer can walk up to a bookstore and see custom promotional offers as AR objects, which can then be instantly redeemed through a digital wallet. To help brands accelerate AR offerings, Adobe is showcasing how tight integrations across Adobe Experience Cloud can deliver the technology backend to quickly build and scale experiences in AR. It brings together 3D content and delivery, with commerce, analytics and personalization capabilities.

: Imagine an airport where a customer has an hour to wait for a connecting flight. The airline mobile app is equipped with an augmented reality (AR) feature, which shows “AR zones” on an interactive terminal map. The customer can walk up to a bookstore and see custom promotional offers as AR objects, which can then be instantly redeemed through a digital wallet. To help brands accelerate AR offerings, Adobe is showcasing how tight integrations across Adobe Experience Cloud can deliver the technology backend to quickly build and scale experiences in AR. It brings together 3D content and delivery, with commerce, analytics and personalization capabilities. Future Gazing for Marketers : When decisions are made around customer experiences, they are traditionally driven by historical data. For instance, if a subscription service identifies a group of users who have unsubscribed, these people are targeted with content to re-engage. As in many cases, brands are often one step behind the customer. To address this, Adobe is presenting new technology that applies Adobe Sensei’s deep learning capabilities to predict future actions. By analyzing past data and patterns around known user behaviors, the system will infer the actions that customers are most likely to take next. In the subscription service example, it will empower the brand to not only see users that are most likely to leave the service, it will also suggest a set of actions that has the best chance of changing their minds.

: When decisions are made around customer experiences, they are traditionally driven by historical data. For instance, if a subscription service identifies a group of users who have unsubscribed, these people are targeted with content to re-engage. As in many cases, brands are often one step behind the customer. To address this, Adobe is presenting new technology that applies Adobe Sensei’s deep learning capabilities to predict future actions. By analyzing past data and patterns around known user behaviors, the system will infer the actions that customers are most likely to take next. In the subscription service example, it will empower the brand to not only see users that are most likely to leave the service, it will also suggest a set of actions that has the best chance of changing their minds. Car Ownership Re-Imagined : When cars are taken in for maintenance, consumers have minimal control in the interaction. With little data to draw from, recommendations on repairs and upkeep are largely taken at face value. Adobe is showcasing a new consumer app that captures automotive data points from battery performance to engine health. It allows users to be more proactive, getting real-time recommendations on maintenance needs. For consumers who opt into the service, the automakers also receive aggregated and anonymous data that can inform decision-making. For instance, it can help identify a fleet of cars that experience common maintenance issues and spur action to prevent the problem from persisting.

: When cars are taken in for maintenance, consumers have minimal control in the interaction. With little data to draw from, recommendations on repairs and upkeep are largely taken at face value. Adobe is showcasing a new consumer app that captures automotive data points from battery performance to engine health. It allows users to be more proactive, getting real-time recommendations on maintenance needs. For consumers who opt into the service, the automakers also receive aggregated and anonymous data that can inform decision-making. For instance, it can help identify a fleet of cars that experience common maintenance issues and spur action to prevent the problem from persisting. Transforming Documents with AI and Voice : For any profession that deals with longform documents such as vendor contracts and academic papers, the process of finding relevant details has largely remained a manual and time-consuming task. Adobe is unveiling a new project that will change the way consumers interact with documents, leveraging text recognition AI and voice control capabilities. Users would be able to talk to their documents and quickly surface relevant information. For instance, a marketing director reviewing an agency contract can ask “how is the price different from what we paid last year?” and instantly get the details.

: For any profession that deals with longform documents such as vendor contracts and academic papers, the process of finding relevant details has largely remained a manual and time-consuming task. Adobe is unveiling a new project that will change the way consumers interact with documents, leveraging text recognition AI and voice control capabilities. Users would be able to talk to their documents and quickly surface relevant information. For instance, a marketing director reviewing an agency contract can ask “how is the price different from what we paid last year?” and instantly get the details. An Asset Search Engine for the Enterprise: With so many different ways to reach consumers online, brands are overwhelmed with the amount of assets they have to manage, from graphics and images to videos. The ability for teams to find what they need is often a slow and cumbersome process. Adobe is showcasing how image recognition AI in Adobe Sensei and natural language capabilities can enable brands to speak with their asset library and quickly surface what they are looking for. For instance, a marketing manager working on a travel campaign can say “find me images with a palm tree and ocean in the background” and instantly pull up all the relevant brand-approved graphics.

