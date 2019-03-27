Tech Data Helps Customers Secure Privileged Access with Centrify

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Companies spent an estimated $125 billion globally on information security and risk in 2018, and the market segment of privileged access management is forecast to reach $2.7 billion by 2022, according to Gartner.1 To help customers thwart cyberattacks, Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) announced today it has partnered with Centrify, a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprises, to extend its global security portfolio with Centrify’s privileged access management (PAM) solutions. These PAM solutions will allow customers to enhance their security practices and reduce their attack surface by granting least-privilege access to workloads and data.

“As every organization grapples with constantly changing threats to cybersecurity, Tech Data is continually strengthening our security portfolio to make sure our customers have the best tools in their arsenals,” said Alex Ryals, vice president, Security Solutions, Americas, at Tech Data. “The management of privileged access plays a very important role in securing an organization’s network. We are excited to offer Centrify as part of our portfolio.”

Centrify’s approach to PAM helps customers grant least-privilege access to data based on the verified identity of the person requesting access, the context of the request and the risk of the access environment. By implementing least-privilege access, Centrify can minimize the attack surface, improve audit and compliance visibility, and reduce risk, complexity and costs for securing the modern, hybrid enterprise. This partnership significantly extends Centrify’s market access through Tech Data’s extensive reseller partner network.

“According to our own survey data of 1,000 IT decision makers, 74 percent of breaches involved privileged credential abuse, but most companies are not taking some of the most basic steps to limit privileged access based on a Zero Trust approach,” said John Andrews, vice president, Worldwide Channels, at Centrify. “Tech Data has the skilled resources we need to create new inroads into the market and educate about the inherent risk of unchecked privileged access to modern attack surfaces. We are excited to partner with them and will rely upon their expert resources and broad reach to attain new levels of success.”

1 Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Information Security and Risk Management, Worldwide, 3Q18 Update, Rustam Malik et al., 12 December 2018.

