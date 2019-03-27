Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Partners with Oklahoma Gazette

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (LBUY) (“Leafbuyer” or “the Company”) announced today its new agreement with Oklahoma Gazette, a trusted culture, media, and news outlet based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Gazette will be added to The Leafbuyer Total Network as soon as this week.

This new agreement will boost Leafbuyer’s visibility in the region through a digital plugin on the Oklahoma Gazette’s website. The plugin hosts live, geotargeted, cannabis-related offers from Leafbuyer’s dispensary and product company clients.

“Expanding the Leafbuyer Total Network to include websites in Oklahoma City and across the state brings more value for our recently-signed dispensary clients in nearby areas,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “Twenty-one percent of the Oklahoma City Metro population reads the Oklahoma Gazette, making it an obvious choice for a partnership to provide additional online value to the Leafbuyer Total Network.”

The Leafbuyer Total Network includes several sites, such as Dope Magazine, LA Weekly, Grasscity, Merry Jane, Sensi Magazine, The WeedTube, Toke of the Town, Westword, The Stranger, The Phoenix New Times, and Oklahoma Gazette.

