NKN Forges Partnership With Three Leading Cloud Platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recent weeks, NKN has forged a partnership with 3 leading cloud platforms (Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and DigitalOcean) to provide simple 1-click full node software that can be deployed within 5 minutes on nearly any size virtual machine. This is a world first for a public blockchain, and paves the way for large scale adoption.

Key achievements

Support three leading cloud platforms: DigitalOcean, Google, AWS

1-click NKN full node significantly reduces the entry barrier, and improves the user experience by taking care of auto-healing and auto-upgrade

Technology Partner programs provide additional benefits such as joint marketing and dedicated support

Why is NKN so successful with these leading cloud platforms?

100% open source and awesome

Ultra low resource requirement, scales gracefully

Strong community demand

Seasoned business development team

“Cloud Platforms were initially concerned about power and resource usage when they heard blockchain,” Yilun Zhang, NKN’s CTO commented. “We demonstrated to them how efficient our software is, even running on their least powerful machines. And we open sourced and shared our script on how to create those 1-click images to their power customers. And we won them over.”

DigitalOcean was the first cloud provider to offer a One-Click NKN Full Node. "As developers and small- and mid-sized businesses turn to modern apps to power their latest projects, we want to help make app creation easier from start to finish," said Nick Wade, Head of Ecosystem & Marketplace for DigitalOcean. "By building upon DigitalOcean's Developer Cloud to simplify infrastructure, NKN provides developers and teams with a way to deploy and scale blockchain-powered network connectivity protocols in just one click."

Offering full nodes on these cloud platforms was a strategic goal of NKN. Allen Dixon, NKN’s VP Of Business Development, concluded: “By offering more NKN nodes in more locations around the world, NKN can scale and build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity.”

Today, NKN’s network has over 7,000 nodes running in more than 20 different countries. With the support from all three leading cloud platforms, NKN is well poised to unleash the world's largest public blockchain communication network upon its mainnet release in June 2019.

About NKN: NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. https://nkn.org