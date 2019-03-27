Equity Commonwealth Completes Sale of 1735 Market Street

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today it completed the sale of 1735 Market Street, a 1.3 million square foot office property, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a gross sale price of $451.6 million. Proceeds after credits for capital costs, contractual lease costs, and rent abatements were $435.4 million.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of March 27, 2019, EQC’s portfolio comprised 9 properties and 3.8 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We intend to use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.