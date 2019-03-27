Square Partners with Washington Nationals to Enable Order-Ahead and In-Seat Card Payments at D.C.’s Nationals Park

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Levy Restaurants and the Washington Nationals. During the 2019 season, Caviar Pickup and the new Square Terminal will make it faster and easier for fans to order and pay for their favorite food and drink from their seat without missing a pitch.

Square has partnered with the Nationals to create a concession stand that offers the only skip-the-line, order-ahead experience in the ballpark, powered by Caviar Pickup. Fans who open the Caviar app from their seats will be able to order their concessions in advance – including beer and wine for fans 21 and over – and receive an alert when their food is ready to be picked up. The stand will feature food from exclusive Caviar restaurant partners, featured in a rotating series of pop-ups throughout the season. On Opening Day, fans will be able to enjoy Hong Kong-style Chinese food from Tiger Fork, with future food options including biscuits from Mason Dixie and ramen from Toki Underground.

Square Terminal, the handheld, all-in-one payment processing hardware device, will also be piloted by roving concessions hawkers at Nationals Park. Square Terminal will allow fans to pay using credit cards or contactless payments like Apple Pay or Google Pay as they purchase food and beverage items from the comfort of their seats. With Square’s point of sale and employee management software built right into Square Terminal, it’s easy for hawkers to quickly accept payments. Square Terminal will help fans who don’t carry cash, and will speed transaction times as hawkers spend less time counting change and more time making sales.

“The Nationals take pride in delivering a first class fan experience,” said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer, Lerner Sports Group. “So we are excited to work with an innovative partner like Square to offer our fans more payment options in the stands and a new ordering method via the Caviar concession stand.”

“Square’s ecosystem of services help sellers never miss a sale; now that extends to ensuring fans never miss a pitch,” said Kevin Burke, Marketing and Sales Lead at Square. “We’re thrilled to bring Caviar Pickup and Square Terminal to Nationals Park. The Nationals organization has taken an innovative approach to the fan experience, and their commitment to enabling a tech-forward stadium that is convenient for fans sets them apart as a league leader.”

Caviar and Square will be installed at Nationals Park starting Opening Day of the 2019 season, Thursday, March 28, when the Nationals host the New York Mets. Fans preparing to attend a game at Nationals Park can download the Caviar app for free from the App Store or Google Play. For more information about Caviar, visit trycaviar.com and to learn more about Square Terminal, visit squareup.com.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or a tablet computer. Today, Square provides tools that empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. This cohesive ecosystem of managed payments, hardware, point-of-sale software, and other business services helps sellers manage inventory, locations, and employees; access financing; engage buyers; and grow sales. With Weebly, sellers can build a website or online store; with Caviar, restaurants can easily offer diners delivery, pickup, and group ordering; and with Cash App, individuals can send, spend, and store money. Square is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, and the UK.