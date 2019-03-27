Veeva Vault CDMS Selected for Vivozon’s VVZ-149 Studies

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Vivozon, an innovative pharmaceutical company developing small molecule treatments for patients with central nervous system conditions, has selected Veeva Vault CDMS to provide electronic data capture (EDC), coding, and data cleaning for their upcoming studies of VVZ-149 to treat post-operative pain.

Vivozon is focused on developing a new mechanism-based non-narcotic and non-NSAID analgesic for patients suffering from operations, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, and more. The studies will be multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel group, placebo-controlled trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VVZ-149 injections for the treatment of post-operative pain following bunionectomy (phase 2) and abdominoplasty (phase 3).

Veeva is proud to support innovative companies like Vivozon with Veeva Vault CDMS, a unified data management solution for today’s clinical trials. For more information on Vault CDMS, visit veeva.com/CDMS.

