Western Union Offers Digital Money Transfers in Central America with AirPak

SAN FRANSISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, now offers international digital money transfers via westernunion.com across Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, enabling customers to send money to the world. These Western Union services are offered in association with AirPak, one of the leading financial services providers in the region.

Western Union® online money transfer services via westernunion.com are currently available in over 60 countries, plus territories, giving consumers the choice to send money directly into billions of bank accounts in more than 100 countries or to more than half a million Agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories.

“Western Union has dramatically transformed its digital offering, empowering customers to move money the way they choose, online and offline. We are pleased to expand Western Union’s global digital network to Central America and provide customers more choice,” said Rodrigo Garcia Estebarena, Vice-president and General Manager, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, Western Union.

Western Union’s platform sets the standard for international money movement, giving its ever-broader array of customers what matters most to them– speed, reliability, convenience and trust with channel choice, bridging the digital and physical worlds of money.

“At AirPak we are constantly seeking new ways to deliver customer-focused solutions that allow convenient access to financial services through different formats. We are proud to have fulfilled this by paving the way for online international money transfer services for customers across Central America, in collaboration with Western Union. We have tapped into the expertise of Western Union’s global leadership to give our customers choice and take their experience to a new height,” said Piero P. Coen, President of AirPak.

Western Union has operated in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua in alliance with AirPak for approximately 30 years and has more than 2,500 retail Agent locations in these countries (as of Q4’2018).

CUSTOMER GUIDANCE:

In line with the local regulation, prior to the first use of the online service, customers in these four countries are required to register on airpak.com, then verify in-person with their valid government-issued ID at an AirPak location. After verification, customers receive a notification confirming they can now send Western Union money transfers.

AirPak and Western Union customers can start using the online service right after the online registration.

For more information, customers can visit an AirPak location or refer to the online Frequently Asked Questions.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of December 31, 2018, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in more than 60 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. In 2018, we moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 34 transactions every second across all our services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About AirPak

For approximately 30 years, it has been Western Union’s exclusive representative in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. Furthermore, in 2013 AirPak became a non-exclusive Agent of Western Union in Mexico.

AirPak offers a high-technology service, ensuring wide geographic accessibility throughout more than 5,500 locations in its own facilities and through third-party locations.