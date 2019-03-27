Pixvana Partners with Seabourn to Create a Virtual Reality Training Solution for Cruise Waitstaff

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pixvana, a virtual reality solutions provider, today announced that it has partnered with Seabourn, the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise line, to create and launch “TableVision”, a virtual reality training solution for waitstaff. The new interactive VR training video enables new Seabourn employees to master the massive, 105 table, 12 serving station, dining room in a fraction of the time - without internet or access to the actual room.

“A major hurdle to staff training is the fact that the ship is almost always in full operation, with the dining room perpetually occupied with either customers or the cleaning crew,” said Rocky Sudlesky, the Seabourn Fleet Learning and Development Lead Specialist. “Finding a window of time to manually train new employees was both cumbersome and inefficient. Instead, we turned to the pros at Pixvana who handled everything from creative design to post-production and headset implementation. The end result is a completely tailored training experience that not only saves Seabourn Learning and Development time and money, but also provides staff with a more engaging, efficient, and accessible opportunity to learn.”

Pixvana utilized SPIN Studio, its proprietary VR-native platform, and award-winning production team to design and create the project in entirety. After analyzing the environment and drafting an optimized day-of plan, the team executed a fast, 4 hour on-set shoot - creating 26 scenes connected by 90 hyperports. Over 300 assets were then applied in a post production period - including branded, togglable graphic labels over the tables. The highly engaging experience simulates the psychological experience of wandering through the dining room with interactive tools that enhance training recall.

Pivana also provided access to its proprietary VR Casting feature, giving Seabourn Learning and Development the ability to conduct VR training sessions even when ‘offline’. Using VR Casting, TableVision can be securely transmitted and downloaded to any Oculus Go headset in the highest resolution, ready to be accessed at any moment and from any point around the globe.

“Pixvana is the only VR company in the world that offers clients access to both an award-winning creative services team and the power of a proprietary VR-native platform,” said Rachel Lanham, Chief Operating Officer of Pixvana. “By creating tailored VR training experiences that leverage the VR superpowers - presence, empathy and immersion - we can maximize workforce engagement and retention. We believe there’s huge potential for immersive learning in the corporate world and Seabourn’s dedication to unparalleled service puts them at the forefront of innovative training in the cruise industry.”

Upon complete roll out of TableVision across each of Seabourn’s custom dining rooms, Pixvana will work to complete more training experiences for Seabourn Learning and Development, helping them develop an overall strategy to integrate VR into their investments in training innovation, and improve results.

To find out how you can partner with us on your next training project, contact us here: http://bit.ly/2J7Chhk

About Pixvana

Pixvana, a virtual reality solutions provider, helps enterprises develop cutting-edge approaches to solve business challenges in innovative ways. Customers chose Pixvana for its powerhouse combination of breakthrough VR technology and award-winning creative team. Pixvana addresses a range of corporate VR applications - from training and tours, to marketing and healthcare - and can manages all aspects of project development, from strategy to execution. The company is venture-backed by Vulcan Capital, Madrona Venture Group, Microsoft, Cisco, Raine and Hearst Ventures. Pixvana’s founders have proven startup success in media technology, and hail from senior product and engineering leadership roles at Apple, Adobe, Microsoft, and Lucasfilm. For more information visit www.pixvana.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.