NTT DATA Partners with Public Transport Victoria to Deliver Mobile Ticketing using Google Pay

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA Services, a global IT services and business consulting provider, today announced mobile payment capabilities for the myki ticketing system as part of the company’s ongoing digital ticketing innovation for Public Transport Victoria (PTV). Passengers can now use Google Pay on their compatible Android phones to pay for and travel on public transportation using Mobile myki.

A versatile alternative to physical cards, Mobile myki allows passengers to fund their account, check balance information and avoid lines when traveling by train, tram or bus. The innovative ticketing system uses near-field communication to integrate with existing ticketing barriers and card readers, allowing passengers to quickly and easily use their mobile phone to board and pay.

With more than one billion trips since its inception in Melbourne and across the State of Victoria, myki is one of the first and largest public transportation networks in the world to implement mobile ticketing technology across multiple modes without requiring new infrastructure or equipment. Mobile myki allows PTV to deliver new technology without requiring the replacement of legacy systems.

“In less than 10 years, myki has grown from five million to more than 585 million trips per year. This exponential growth requires accelerating technology to exceed the demands of passengers now and into the future,” said Tim Conway, president of public sector, NTT DATA Services. “We are excited to partner with PTV on this forward-reaching solution that will scale to accommodate future ticketing innovation.”

NTT DATA has delivered myki for PTV since 2005. It was created using a flexible system with open architecture and off-the-shelf components. The Mobile myki open architecture design facilitates new feature integration and enables a seamless transition to accommodate mobile payments. The open system design also provides PTV the flexibility to select and quickly integrate and implement new devices, vendors and pluggable interfaces available.

“As our long-term partner, NTT DATA has helped us evolve to meet the challenges of Victoria’s growing population and rising demand for public transport,” said Jeroen Weimar, CEO of PTV. “Whether it’s saving time by adding money on-the-go or avoiding queues at ticketing machines, Mobile myki is an innovation that will make traveling on public transport in Victoria easier for thousands of passengers every day.”

The myki system enables PTV to improve transportation efficiency and long-term planning for the more than 15 million mass transit smartcards and 24,000 devices on trains, trams and buses across the State of Victoria. NTT DATA also provides end-to-end supply chain and operational management of the myki system, including 24x7 helpdesk support, training, data management and audit and compliance reporting.

To support Mobile myki, NTT DATA worked with Google Pay to enable quick and easy tapping at the terminal that does not require passengers to unlock their device for payments. The system creates a one-stop ticket shop for passengers to purchase tickets or check their balance from anywhere at any time.

“Google Pay creates an effortless, immersive mobile transit experience, and we are excited to work with PTV and NTT DATA to help ease the daily journey for Victoria residents and visitors,” said Prakash Hariramani, director for product management, Google Pay.

In addition to Google Pay, NTT DATA also partnered with NXP semiconductors to create and implement Mobile myki.

NTT DATA was awarded the contract to continue operating the myki system in July 2016. To learn more about NTT DATA’s public transportation offerings and partnership with PTV, visit the client story on the company’s website.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process services.

NTT DATA Services, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 120,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT Group, a partner to 88 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit nttdataservices.com to learn more.

About Public Transport Victoria

Over two million trips are taken on Victoria’s trains, trams and buses every day. This statewide public transport system includes the world’s largest tram network and almost 4500 kilometers of rail tracks. PTV plays a crucial role in making these journeys a reality - championing and delivering improvements to keep people moving on a reliable, safe and inclusive public transport network. In practical terms this involves managing public transport franchise and service agreements; ticketing; network integrity; implementing network changes; and delivering user-focused passenger services.