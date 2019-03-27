Social News Desk and ChyronHego Team Up to Deliver Integrated Social TV Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative newsrooms around the globe are incorporating social media into the daily newsroom workflow. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have become regular sources for breaking news and community-generated content. And now, ChyronHego’s social media editor, SHOUT™, is making it easier to bring social content into news stories thanks to a newly launched integration with Social News Desk.

The two companies are well suited to disrupt the current landscape of social media display tools. ChyronHego has a long history of providing innovative graphics solutions to the broadcast market, and Social News Desk, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), is the world leader in social media management solutions for local news organizations.

“We're excited about the enhanced user experience we're able to offer with the integration of Social News Desk's technology into SHOUT,” said Marco Lopez, CEO, ChyronHego. “We were able to strengthen SHOUT’s existing feature-set enabling staff to monitor, select, and route social media content to our LyricX or PRIME graphics systems for on-air playback – accurately, quicker and easier than before.”

Kim Wilson, SND Founder and President said, “We are laser focused on what newsrooms need to succeed on social media today. And some of our best features spring from the daily conversations we’re having with thousands of newsrooms, journalists, and well-established vendors, worldwide.”

Both companies place a high priority on providing customers with cutting edge solutions and their needs were a key driver of this partnership. With the integration, they sought to create a next-generation solution that is scalable and flexible. The integrated solution meets the needs of a modern newsroom with a focus on giving journalists a simple-to-use method of finding relevant social media content to get on air fast – ultimately providing viewers with more engaging, and entertaining broadcasts.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry’s most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world’s most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

About Social News Desk

Social News Desk, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) works with more than 2,500 newsrooms worldwide. The company indexes more than 10,000 pieces of content per second to fuel its extensive database of local news on social media. Among other things, this gives Social News Desk partners the ability to leverage a proprietary index to benchmark their effectiveness on social media. For more information visit www.socialnewsdesk.com.