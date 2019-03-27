Xerox Unveils New Services Offerings to Advance Clients’ Digital Transformations

Reinventing client experiences in a disruptive technology workplace can be challenging; Xerox is making it easier for organizations and companies with new services that automate, secure and digitalize everyday processes.

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Xerox (NYSE:XRX) announces a new services portfolio, comprised of five horizontal and four industry-specific services that are built to address clients’ digital transformation imperatives.

“There is a significant opportunity for our clients to automate inbound and outbound communications, extract value from ingested data and streamline various business processes to unlock immense productivity gains,” said Joanne Collins Smee, chief commercial officer, Xerox. “Powered by our technologies, software and Managed Print Services (MPS) expertise, Xerox Services allows our clients to better compete in a rapidly changing market environment.”

Xerox Horizontal Services

Streamlining time-consuming, business-critical processes – vital to the success of any operation – can be accomplished with Xerox’s Horizontal Services, which include:

Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services : transcend the traditional MPS segment by leveraging workflow automation, content management and print infrastructure optimization for more efficient and secure workplaces.

transcend the traditional MPS segment by leveraging workflow automation, content management and print infrastructure optimization for more efficient and secure workplaces. Xerox Capture & Content Services : provide advanced multichannel capture and process automation, making information available at point of need; drive clients to make more informed and proactive business decisions.

provide advanced multichannel capture and process automation, making information available at point of need; drive clients to make more informed and proactive business decisions. Xerox Accounts Payable Services : offer a range of invoice processing services, from automated to full e-invoicing; eliminates time-consuming processes while improving data security, giving clients control of the payment schedule.

offer a range of invoice processing services, from automated to full e-invoicing; eliminates time-consuming processes while improving data security, giving clients control of the payment schedule. Xerox Digital Hub & Cloud Print Services : provide cloud-based, multi-layered enterprise solutions for fast, cost-controlled printing services; include design, production and delivery of print and digital collateral materials.

provide cloud-based, multi-layered enterprise solutions for fast, cost-controlled printing services; include design, production and delivery of print and digital collateral materials. Xerox Campaigns on Demand Services: feature a multi-use marketing campaign solution that scales to any audience size across multiple channels.

Xerox Sector-Specific Services

Addressing the unique needs of industries, such as insurance, healthcare, public sector and retail, Xerox’s first set of sector-specific services provides new ways to enhance the client experience, including:

Xerox Services for Digital Insurer : empower insurance organizations to meet the demands of numerous touch points across the client journey by helping orchestrate engagement and supporting business processes.

empower insurance organizations to meet the demands of numerous touch points across the client journey by helping orchestrate engagement and supporting business processes. Xerox Services for Digital Patient : enable healthcare organizations to face the challenges of providing an improved patient experience, from admission to discharge, while supporting compliance with an ever-increasing regulatory environment.

enable healthcare organizations to face the challenges of providing an improved patient experience, from admission to discharge, while supporting compliance with an ever-increasing regulatory environment. Xerox Services for Digital Citizen : assist public sector authorities to better navigate and manage the citizen journey; reduce costs associated with supporting regulatory compliance.

assist public sector authorities to better navigate and manage the citizen journey; reduce costs associated with supporting regulatory compliance. Xerox Services for Digital Retailer: help retailers drive brand engagement and loyalty through an enhanced experience at every stage of the consumer experience.

Availability

The first release of the new Xerox Services portfolio is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and France. For more information on Xerox Services visit www.xerox.com/services or contact a Xerox sales representative.

About Xerox

In the era of intelligent work, we’re not just thinking about the future, we’re making it. Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is a technology leader focused on the intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and intelligent work solutions—Powered by Xerox ®—help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

