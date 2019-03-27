The University of West England Partners with Ellucian for Cloud Solutions

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, announced today a new partnership with the University of West England (UWE Bristol). UWE Bristol will implement cloud-based Ellucian Banner Student, Ellucian CRM Recruit, Ellucian CRM Advise, Ellucian Workflow and Ellucian Intelligent Learning Platform (ILP) to deliver of a fully personalized digital experience for its users.

“Our aim is to place the student at the heart of everything we do and deliver an exceptional experience to each of our more than 30,000 students that is personalized, modern, seamless, and on-demand,” said UWE Bristol Pro Vice-Chancellor of Student Experience, Jo Midgley. “With Ellucian as our partner, we will implement cloud technology that facilitates new ways of working and allows us to meet the expectations of staff and students alike.”

The university will replace its disparate, legacy student records systems with Banner Student, enabling the delivery of a coherent student experience and better organizational alignment through data integration across departments. The managed cloud delivery model enhances scalability and security and allows UWE Bristol to easily access the most current application releases and advanced functions. Additionally, the student information system (SIS) will automate the management and compliance of student data including accurate and timely reporting in accordance with rapidly evolving U.K. statutory and regulatory guidelines.

UWE Bristol’s keen focus on personalized relationship management led them to select Ellucian’s CRM solutions. The university will more effectively reach and enroll the right students with CRM Recruit, and better engage enrolled students with an emphasis on improving retention and student success with CRM Advise. These solutions will work in conjunction with Workflow and ILP to inform and automate communication with students and between staff.

“We are thrilled to partner with UWE Bristol as they implement cloud technology, to enable efficiencies and best practices that support a more modern experience for students and staff,” said Ellucian President and CEO, Laura Ipsen. “What excites me most about UWE Bristol’s strategic plan is the delivery of a truly personalized digital experience for students that fosters enhanced interpersonal connections on campus and leads to improved student outcomes across the board.”

The University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) has a global and inclusive outlook, with approximately 30,000 students and strong industry networks and connections with over 1,000 employers. Research at UWE Bristol focuses on real world problems and the University plays a pivotal role in the regional economy. With over £300 million invested in infrastructure, buildings and facilities across all Campuses, UWE Bristol is creating a place for learning that is innovative, ambitious, connected, enabling and inclusive. UWE Bristol is in the top 10 universities in the UK for student satisfaction, with a record 89% of UWE Bristol final year students satisfied with their course overall, and have recently been awarded the highest possible rating in the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF) 2018, achieving GOLD Standard.

