Cooper Tire Named Most Valuable Partner by Dickinson Fleet Services

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooper Tire has been named Most Valuable Partner (MVP) of the Year by Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS). The award was presented to the Cooper commercial truck tire team, which supplies DFS with Roadmaster® truck and bus radial (TBR) tires and Cooper® Discoverer commercial van tires, at the DFS annual banquet held March 4 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Cooper was presented with our highest supplier honor for providing outstanding quality products and superior service while also helping our customers lower their overall tire program costs,” said Ted Coltrain and Mike Dickinson, Executive Officers, in a joint statement on behalf of DFS. “Cooper is a great partner and we are pleased to recognize their contributions to our success and the success of our customers with this honor.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by DFS for helping the company deliver on its promise of low cost of fleet ownership,” said Gary Schroeder, Executive Director of Cooper’s Global Truck and Bus Tire Business. “Our Cooper and Roadmaster commercial tire lines are designed to be fuel efficient and durable while offering long miles to removal. Accolades such as this from DFS confirm we are doing things right at Cooper and we are grateful to be recognized by those who matter most—our customers.”

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

About Dickinson Fleet Services

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) has grown to become one of the largest independent fleet maintenance and management companies in the country. DFS is the leading provider of on-site mobile maintenance and repair services nationwide, offering mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light, medium and heavy-duty trucks and trailers with over 450 mobile units operating nationwide. DFS services fleet customers with 21 maintenance facilities each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment and dedicated technician services, combined with an in-house CARES CALL center providing 24/7 repair assistance. DFS has made significant investments in training and technology, including WebWrench® (maintenance tracking and scheduling through proprietary technology) and TRAIT® (real-time reporting and dynamic preventative maintenance inspections processed through a proprietary field service application) and is the only fleet services company in the nation to provide both fleet maintenance and management to its customers nationwide. www.dickinsonfleet.com