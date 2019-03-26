Stanford Health Care Joins Sutter Health | Aetna Network

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sutter Health | Aetna today announced that Stanford Health Care has joined the Northern California joint venture’s network of health care providers. The addition of another nationally recognized health care system marks the latest in the organization’s efforts to provide members with access to the highest quality health care services available in Northern California.

“The inclusion of Stanford Health Care, with its physicians from across Stanford Medicine, to our high-quality network will not only expand the provider network for our plan sponsors and members, but also provide access to another highly ranked health care system,” said Steve Wigginton, Sutter Health | Aetna CEO. “This addition will help us in our goal to create a unique offering for Northern California employers and their employees centered around a superior consumer experience and market-leading value.”

Stanford Health Care has a long-standing commitment to health care in the Bay Area, with more than 60 years of service. As a teaching institution, Stanford Health Care is on the leading edge of developing new procedures and therapies. This includes renowned expertise in areas such as cancer treatment, neuroscience, surgery, cardiovascular medicine, and organ transplants, and the implementation of the latest medical breakthroughs.

The Sutter Health | Aetna network will include Stanford Hospital as well as more than 1,500 specialists and nearly 200 primary care physicians across Stanford Medicine located throughout the Bay Area, including physicians from University Healthcare Alliance and ValleyCare Physicians Associates.

“We look forward to working with Stanford Health Care as we continue building a highly connected network that is easy to access and easy to understand for consumers,” said Wigginton.

With the addition of Stanford Health Care, the Sutter Health | Aetna network now features two nationally recognized health care systems and access to a Northern California network that includes 33 hospitals, more than 1,700 primary care physicians, more than 9,400 specialists, 74 urgent care locations, and 25 walk-in clinics.

All Sutter Health | Aetna joint venture members will have access to Stanford Health Care services starting April 1, 2019. Our provider directory will include Stanford Health Care providers in our network by April 1.

About Sutter Health | Aetna

Sutter Health | Aetna is a joint venture that brings together Sutter Health’s clinical excellence with Aetna’s leading health plan expertise, cutting-edge data, analytics and health information technology, and shared care management capabilities. This joint venture aims to deliver a differentiated, personalized experience for members and is designed to improve efficiency and lower the cost of care, resulting in greater affordability. Learn more at www.sutterhealthaetna.com.

Health benefit plans are administered by Sutter Health and Aetna Administrative Services LLC. Sutter Health | Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Sutter Health and Aetna Administrative Services LLC. Sutter Health | Aetna is an affiliate of Sutter Health and of Aetna Life Insurance Company and its affiliates (Aetna). Aetna provides certain management services to Sutter Health | Aetna.