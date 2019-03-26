Yu Foundation and Others Issue Joint Statement Regarding Retreat

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The non-profit George W. Yu Foundation for Nutrition and Health, Inc. and other parties have issued the following joint statement regarding a lawsuit filed in 2018 regarding a Yu Foundation educational conference retreat:

Joint Agreed Upon Clarification Concerning Events on November 3, 4 and 5, 2017, at the Tripping Over The Truth Retreat

On February 8, 2019, a meeting was conducted to clarify events that occurred during the November 3, 4 and 5, 2017, Tripping Over The Truth Retreat (the Retreat). The meeting resulted in this joint and agreed upon statement that is being issued by the George W. Yu Foundation for Nutrition & Health, Inc. (the "Foundation"), Dr. George Yu, Naomi Whittel, Jeff Hays Films, LLC, Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, Inc., David Brookwell, Jeff C. Hays, W Products Limited, The Real Skinny On Fat, Bodhi Williams, and Twinlab Consolidation Corp. The Foundation and Dr. George Yu are referred to as the Retreat Sponsors. Naomi Whittel, Jeff Hays Films, LLC, Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, Inc., David Brookwell, Jeff C. Hays, W Products Limited, The Real Skinny On Fat are referred to as Retreat Attendees.

A misunderstanding arose among the Retreat Attendees and the Retreat Sponsors concerning interviews and recordings of speakers, presenters, attendees, and / or other participants that caused Retreat Sponsors to start formal proceedings.

The parties completely resolved their differences. The Retreat Attendees and interviewed persons are notified that the Retreat Sponsors withdraw the objections to the interviews that were conducted and the use by the Retreat Attendees.

The Retreat Sponsor and Retreat Attendees, agree that Twinlab Consolidation Corp., with whom Ms. Whittel was affiliated at the time of the November 2017 Retreat / conference, was not involved with the interviews and recordings at the Retreat.