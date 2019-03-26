Flow Kana Announces New Product Line, The Flow Kana Limited Edition, to Showcase Micro-Batch Craft Cannabis Flower with Limited Availability

The Flow Kana Limited Edition is an ongoing series of California's finest sungrown, micro-batch, special releases highlighting select farms & cultivars in limited quantities, exclusively available at select retailers. First release includes Emerald Cup winning cultivar Green Lantern cultivated by Ridgeline Farms from Southern Humboldt County. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Flow Kana Limited Edition is an ongoing series of California's finest sungrown, micro-batch, special releases highlighting select farms & cultivars in limited quantities, exclusively available at select retailers. First release includes special selection from Regenerative Farm Award recipients like HappyDay Farms from Mendocino County. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Flow Kana Limited Edition is an ongoing series of California's finest sungrown, micro-batch, special releases highlighting select farms & cultivars in limited quantities, exclusively available at select retailers.

The Flow Kana Limited Edition is an ongoing series of California's finest sungrown, micro-batch, special releases highlighting select farms & cultivars in limited quantities, exclusively available at select retailers.

REDWOOD VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flow Kana, California’s number one selling cannabis flower brand, announced the debut of Flow Kana Limited Edition - an ongoing series of micro-batch, sungrown top-shelf, special releases highlighting select farms & cultivars in limited quantities. The first release of the Limited Edition product line will be available only while supplies last beginning March 28 and will feature six Emerald Cup 2018 winning and featured farms, including the winner of the Sungrown Flower category, Ridgeline Farms, and the three recipients of the Regenerative Farm Award.

When properly cultivated in an environmentally responsible and holistic way, cannabis is a true craft product. Each farm, harvest, plant and cultivar can be incredibly unique. Flow Kana Limited Edition showcases these premier farms and their top-shelf cultivars of the year.

Working exclusively with an ecosystem of more than 200 independent small family farms in Northern California’s world-renowned Emerald Triangle growing region, Flow Kana is uniquely positioned to see and share true craft sungrown cannabis flower in its purest form cultivated by master cannabis farmers.

“When grown on small farms, under the sun, with love from incredibly talented cultivators, and in the world’s most ideal growing climates of Humboldt and Mendocino counties, magical agricultural products are created,” said Michael Steinmetz, Flow Kana CEO. “As the cannabis industry matures, regulation and industry are going the way of industrialized agriculture, robbing the consumer of an inspiring and unique product experience. The Flow Kana Limited Edition product line is an offering of the truly rare cannabis cultivars that cannot be found anywhere else and may not exist ever again in this form.”

This first release of Flow Kana Limited Edition will include three Emerald Cup Award Winning cultivars (or strains) in the Sungrown Category and specialty cultivars from the three recipients of the Regenerative Farm Award:

Green Lantern by Ridgeline Farms - First place winner

Double OG Chem by Rebel Grown - Second place winner

Orange Creamsicle by Esensia - Sungrown category finalist

Strawberry Valley by HappyDay Farms – Regenerative Farm Award recipient

Velvet Purps by Sun Roots Farm - Regenerative Farm Award recipient

Blueberry Pie by Radicle Herbs - Regenerative Farm Award recipient

For its initial launch, Flow Kana Limited Edition will only be available at select, regionally exclusive retailers beginning with Bay Area– SPARC San Francisco (Mission, Lower Haight and Love Shack locations), SPARC Santa Rosa, SPARC Sebastopol, Harborside Oakland and Harborside San Jose. The Limited Edition offering will be available in additional select retailers throughout California by mid-April.

All Flow Kana and Powered By Flow Kana cannabis products are sourced from small independent farms who cultivate under full sun, organically and in an eco-friendly manner. Flow Kana believes that the cannabis industry has a tremendous responsibility to bring together small, diversified, regenerative farms working with centralization and connected through technology to usher in the next era of the world’s agricultural future.

About Flow Kana

Flow Kana is the leading sustainable supply chain company and distributor of sungrown cannabis products and services. Flow Kana partners with and gives scale to craft farmers in Northern California, who focus on beyond organic farming practices. The company is rapidly building a socially and environmentally conscious supply chain for the cannabis industry at large by offering a range of products, distribution and white label services to a variety of licensed cannabis companies who share the company’s values to provide consumers with clean, compliant and sustainable products through delivery to licensed retail operators throughout California. For more information, please visit www.flowkana.com, www.flowcannabisinstitute.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Cannabis for recreational/adult use is a 21 and older product. It is unlawful for anyone under 21 to possess cannabis for recreational purposes. License Numbers: TAL18-0002659, C10-18-0000254-TEMP, C10-18-0000243-TEMP, C10-18-0000271-TEMP, C10-18-0000236-TEMP, C10-18-0000235-TEMP, A10-17-0000041-TEMP, A10-17-0000023-TEMP