AECOM awarded nationwide NASA environmental remediation services contract

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, announced that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) awarded the firm a contract to investigate, design and implement environmental remedial actions at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the adjacent Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and other NASA centers nationwide.

“ AECOM is proud to have supported NASA’s mission for more than 50 years, dating back to the Mercury and Gemini programs,” said Frank Sweet, executive vice president of AECOM’s Environment business line. “ Our environmental remediation work is not only vital to protection and conservation of our partner’s sites, but also in safeguarding the environment for future generations.”

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a performance period from February 2019 through February 2024, with a maximum combined value of $300 million. AECOM will provide architectural and engineering services to develop and implement contamination assessment and remediation requirements for designated Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) sites located on NASA properties.

About AECOM

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.