Page Names G&S Business Communications as Agency of Record

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Page, the premier global professional association for senior corporate communication executives, has named G&S Business Communications (G&S) its agency of record in a pro bono arrangement. G&S will provide Page with communications strategy development, thought leadership content creation and omnichannel distribution in support of the organization’s mission to advance the communications profession and business leadership role of the chief communications officer (CCO).

“Page is grateful to G&S Business Communications and Luke Lambert, a long-time Page member and one of the most respected leaders in our profession, for taking this on,” Page President Roger Bolton said. “We thank our prior agency Text100 for its stellar work, most notably on the Page rebranding that has set a new course for Page as a truly global, diverse and cutting-edge association. Now, our challenge is to deliver on the promise, and I look forward to working closely with G&S to help our members transform their capabilities, their functions and the enterprises they support during this pivotal moment for companies and their CEOs.”

“Page is becoming a driving force to unite the world’s best communicators in learning from and with each other, and in becoming stronger leaders that help transform business for the better,” said Luke Lambert, G&S president and CEO. “It is an honor to form this partnership that will harness our agency’s business communications approach to further elevate the role of the CCO within an enterprise and strengthen an organization I’ve gotten so much from over the years.”

Founded in 1971, G&S integrates business and communications strategies for clients to build enduring relationships for their organizations and brands along the entire value chain. G&S communicators are immersed in key industries: advanced manufacturing and energy, agribusiness and food, clean technology, emerging technology ventures, financial and professional services, healthcare, home and building solutions, and nutrition and wellness markets. To drive business results for clients, G&S applies its deep expertise in B2B intelligence, brand strategy, content strategy, corporate reputation, creative, digital and social, experiential marketing, insights and analytics, media relations, and sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

G&S will begin its work with Page immediately, starting with a focus on the 2019 Page Spring Seminar which will take place April 4-5, 2019, in New York.

About Page

Page is a global membership organization that brings together the world’s leading communications executives to strengthen the enterprise leadership role of the chief communications officer (CCO). Our purpose is rooted in the belief that a strong Communications function results in enterprises that are more responsible, trustworthy and responsive to stakeholders, which in turn helps transform business for the better. Page has nearly 800 members in 25 countries, representing a multitude of industries, leading PR agencies, influential nonprofits and NGOs, and highly respected academicians. We are dedicated to advancing the leadership capabilities of the CCO and the communications profession through thought leadership, learning programs and networking experiences to connect the brightest industry minds to create a better future. For more information, please visit www.page.org.

About G&S Business Communications

G&S Business Communications is an independent business communications firm with headquarters in New York and offices in Chicago, Raleigh, N.C., and Basel, Switzerland. The firm’s global network extends across more than 50 countries through its PROI Worldwide partnership. G&S integrates business and communications strategies, using a full range of communications services, to build sustainable relationships for clients along the entire value chain. We inspire action that means business. Learn more at www.gscommunications.com.