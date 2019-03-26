Female Golfer Mel Reid Receives Equipment Bag of Newest Sponsor

LPGA golfer Melissa Reid and her caddy Mark Wallington take branded equipment bag gifted from newest sponsor, Aggreko plc, to the green for the first time at the Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa ahead of the Bank of Hope Founders Cup. “We welcome Mel into the Aggreko family, and look forward to sharing many successes over the next year. Aggreko believes that the values and approach that Mel brings to both life and golf are a great example for all and closely align with our core values,” said Robert Wells, Managing Director of Aggreko Events Services. (Photo: Business Wire)

LPGA golfer Melissa Reid displays new branded golf bag equipment presented by sponsor Aggreko plc on Tuesday, March 19, at the Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa. Reid is from the U.K. and now plays on the U.S. LPGA Tour − mirroring Aggreko’s global headquarters in the U.K. and North American headquarter in the U.S., two locations from which Aggreko manages temporary power, cooling and heating for major sports and premiere events around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

LPGA golfer Melissa Reid displays new branded golf bag equipment presented by Aggreko plc on Tuesday, March 19 at the Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa. Reid is from the U.K. and now plays on the U.S. LPGA Tour − mirroring Aggreko’s global headquarters in the U.K. and North American headquarter in the U.S., two locations from which Aggreko manages temporary power, cooling and heating for major sports and premiere events around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

LPGA golfer Melissa Reid displays new branded golf bag equipment presented by Aggreko plc on Tuesday, March 19 at the Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa. Reid is from the U.K. and now plays on the U.S. LPGA Tour − mirroring Aggreko’s global headquarters in the U.K. and North American headquarter in the U.S., two locations from which Aggreko manages temporary power, cooling and heating for major sports and premiere events around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHOENIX & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aggreko plc, the global leader in rental power and heating and cooling, presented its branded golf equipment bag to LPGA golfer Melissa Reid in its official kick-off of its partnership with the popular athlete, Tuesday, March 19 at the Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa just in time for the Bank of Hope Founders Cup March 21.

“ Mel is a hard-working, gifted golfer and genuine person, and we are excited to support her,” said Robert Wells, Managing Director of Aggreko Events Services. “ Mel’s passion both on and off the course is also what made her stand out to us as the perfect ambassador to represent Aggreko in what we believe will be a huge sporting year for Women’s golf culminating in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland in September which Aggreko will be supporting both as a supplier and sponsor.

“ We welcome Mel into the Aggreko family, and look forward to sharing many successes over the next year. Aggreko believes that the values and approach that Mel brings to both life and golf are a great example for all and closely align with our core values. She is from the U.K. and now plays on the U.S. LPGA Tour − mirroring Aggreko’s global headquarters in the U.K. and our North American headquarter in the U.S., two locations from which we manage temporary power, cooling and heating for major sports and premiere events around the world.”

From Derby, England, Reid, 31, is a six-time Ladies European Tour winner who now plays on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour in the USA. She has captivated golfing enthusiasts since turning pro in late 2007. Reid currently has a Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking of 286 with two top-10 finishes and has played in three Solheim Cup competitions as a member of Team Europe. Reid is also a champion for the LGBTQ community and gender equality in sport.

EDITOR’S NOTES

Around the world, people, businesses and countries are striving for a better future - a future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed.

Aggreko works round the clock, making sure everyone gets the electricity, heating and cooling they need, whenever they need it – all powered by our class-leading equipment, trademark passion, unrivalled international experience and local knowledge. From urban development to unique commercial projects and even humanitarian emergencies, we bring our expertise and equipment to any location, from the world’s busiest cities to some of the most remote places on earth.

That’s what has made us the world’s leading provider of modular, mobile power and heating and cooling. We’ve been in business since 1962. We have more than 7,300 employees, operating from around 200 locations in 100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.7bn (USD 2.2bn or Euros 2bn) in 2017, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L) and have our headquarters in Scotland.

Our business helps transform the lives and livelihoods of individuals, organisations and communities across the globe, in both developed and developing countries and markets.

We operate across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction, mining and events.

We design and manufacture equipment specifically for these requirements in our factory in Dumbarton, Scotland and work with leading innovators to ensure our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, by using gas, diesel (including HFO) and renewable fuel sources.

For more information, please visit our local website at: aggreko.com