LATAM Airlines Partners with ‘The Bucket List Family’

The Bucket List Family checking in at the LATAM Airlines counter for their flight to South America. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LATAM Airlines Group, Latin America’s leading airline group with one of the largest route networks in the world, announced a yearlong collaboration with The Bucket List Family, a family of five, including three small children, who travel the world together documenting and sharing their adventures. The family will travel with LATAM Airlines throughout the South American region, checking off places from their bucket list with some of the most popular destinations in the region.

In addition, LATAM is bridging a partnership between The Bucket List Family and TECHO, a nonprofit organization that seeks to overcome the poverty situation that millions of people live in across Latin America through the joint work of its inhabitants and young volunteers.

During a yearlong adventure, LATAM will take the family to key destinations in South America to explore the variety of cultures, and via their partnership with TECHO, present the family with the opportunity to give back to the communities by collaborating with local leaders and share their efforts and accomplishments for building better communities.

“We are thrilled to fly with LATAM to amazing destinations and work with TECHO to help in its important mission of fighting poverty throughout the region,” said Jessica Gee, matriarch of The Bucket List Family. “In every country we visit, we try to find local service opportunities where we can not only give back but impart valuable life lessons to our children. That’s why we feel this latest adventure is perfectly aligned with our mission and family values.”

Felipe Bogotá, General Director at TECHO added: “TECHO is proud to join LATAM in making The Bucket List Family´s tour an opportunity to build bridges and share on the disparate realities of life in Latin America with the world. Sharing stories is a substantial part of our work, which we have developed in part thanks to LATAM´s foundational contribution to our organization.”

The Bucket List Family will begin its tour in March of 2019, running through 2020. They are expected to visit Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

“LATAM is thrilled to take The Bucket List Family on this amazing adventure of discovery and purpose,” said Pablo Chiozza, Senior Vice President USA, Asia, Canada and Caribbean at LATAM Airlines.

Follow the journey and join the conversations at The Bucket List Family and use the hashtag #TheBucketListandLATAM.

