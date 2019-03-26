Mortech® Partners with Roostify for Enhanced Online Mortgage Experience

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Mortech, a Zillow® Group business providing mortgage technology solutions for mortgage lenders and secondary market teams, announced a new partnership between Mortech’s product and pricing engine (PPE) and Roostify, a digital lending platform that gives customers more control of their home buying process while allowing loan officers to utilize the latest technology to more easily process loans. The strategic partnership will integrate two proven mortgage technology solutions to improve the digital mortgage experience for many industry-leading lenders.

Roostify’s digital lending platform is used by many leading lenders including tier-1 banks and large independent mortgage banks to accelerate the home loan process by making it easy for borrowers to apply for a loan and communicate with their loan officer from any web-enabled device. The combination of secure access to a lender’s portfolio of investors and custom pricing configurations for eligible products through Mortech’s PPE adds increased mortgage rate quote accuracy to borrowers along with enhanced pricing structures for lenders.

“This partnership aligns perfectly as many of our top lender customers use Mortech as their trusted pricing solution,” said Mark McLaughlin, SVP of Business Development, Roostify. “By integrating accurate mortgage quotes into the Roostify platform, lenders will deliver on consumer expectations and see higher engagement with faster loan closing timeframes.”

The partnership is welcomed by Mortech and Roostify’s mutual customers. Jan Valencia, Residential Systems Manager at KS StateBank explained, “We are thrilled about the integration between two of our key technology providers in Roostify and Mortech. This partnership will bring tremendous value and transparency to our borrowers, and is an important piece in our overall digital strategy at KS StateBank.”

“We’re excited to partner with Roostify to help further the goal of providing the best possible loan application experience to consumers along with streamlined workflows for loan officers,” said Doug Foral, General Manager of Mortech. “This is the first step in our partnership to provide mortgage lenders the tools needed to deliver efficient and accurate rate data during the loan application process. We look forward to building additional robust integrations with Roostify that leverage both of our core technologies, and are excited to onboard our industry-leading mutual customers who will benefit from a more accurate digital borrower experience.”

About Mortech

Mortech supplies thousands of mortgage professionals with a number of services and tools, such as all-in-one pricing, rate notification, prospect management tools, custom rate sheets, loan product eligibility and guideline services. Founded in 1987, Mortech is based in Lincoln, Neb. and is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG).

About Roostify

Founded by consumers looking for a better way to buy a home, Roostify leads the industry in delivering accelerated and transparent digital lending experiences, processing over $11 billion a month in loans. From enterprise banks to independent mortgage lenders, lenders across the United States rely on Roostify to speed up closings, reduce risk and unnecessary work, and improve their customer’s lending experience. The company’s highly secure, future-proof lending platform is trusted by some of the world’s largest lenders. For more information, please visit roostify.com.