Bahwan CyberTek and Boxlight Mimio Announce Exclusive Partnership

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bahwan CyberTek (“BCT”), a global supplier of digital transformation solutions, today announced a new partnership with Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight Mimio”), a leading provider of technology products within the international education market. The partnership will see BCT bring Boxlight Mimio’s award-winning classroom solutions to the Middle East, with exclusive rights to the Oman market.

“While the world has become flat, technology has started playing a major role in our lives. Education is no exception to it and the fantastic technologies from Boxlight Mimio will make it easy for teachers to transfer knowledge and provide an immersive learning experience for students,” says T.M. Sathyanarayana, Sr. Vice President – Education & Training at BCT. “We are excited to bring Boxlight Mimio’s technology products to the Middle East.”

Powering over one million classrooms across the globe, Boxlight Mimio is committed to improving student engagement and learning outcomes by providing teachers the tools they need for 21st Century education.

The partnership comes as Boxlight Mimio announces further investment into the Middle East, having recently exhibited at the GESS education conference in Dubai; and launched an Arabic language website, tailored for their customers in the region.

“In today’s classrooms there is an ever-increasing need to engage students in their learning experience,” says Matt Hunt, Head of Sales EMEA at Boxlight Mimio. “All schools want to select the best interactive hardware and software tools that suit the needs of their students, teachers and budgets. This alliance with BCT delivers on these essentials and seamlessly brings together Boxlight Mimio’s highly acclaimed products with BCT’s in-depth knowledge and experience of what educators in the Middle East need in this ever-changing education landscape.”

About Bahwan CyberTek

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) is a global provider of digital transformation solutions in the areas of Predictive Analytics, Digital Experience and Digital Supply Chain Management, and has delivered solutions in 20 countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia. Driving innovation through outcome-based business models, proven and powerful IP solutions, BCT is a trusted partner for over 1000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies. With strong capabilities in Digital Technologies, BCT has over 3000 associates with technical and domain expertise, delivering solutions to the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. With a focus on joint innovation, BCT has partnered with leading global technology organizations such as Oracle, IBM and TIBCO to deliver differentiated value to customers. BCT is recognized at CMMi level 5 and is an ISO certified organization.

About Boxlight Mimio

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight Mimio”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, and professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://global.boxlight.com.