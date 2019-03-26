Kestra Financial Expands Business Capabilities with GS Select

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) and Goldman Sachs Private Bank Select® (GS Select™) today announced the availability of the GS Select lending program to independent financial advisors and clients associated with the company’s largest broker-dealer and investment advisor subsidiaries.

GS Select offers securities-backed lines (SBL) of credit through a digital origination and servicing platform combined with a high-touch experience for advisors and their clients, which makes applying for and using a loan simple. The program combines proprietary technology with personalized support from a dedicated team of lending managers to streamline the borrowing process.

“Our primary focus is to help advisors meet their clients’ liquidity needs without disrupting their investment plans. The combination of technology and people makes the process of getting and using our loans easy, efficient and transparent. As a result, we can meet the needs of advisors and clients in a timely and flexible way,” said Whit Magruder, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and head of GS Select.

Kestra Financial advisors can now expand their business capabilities by offering a solution that meets the financial needs of both sides of their clients’ balance sheets. Advisors’ clients now have the opportunity to refinance existing SBL’s with GS Select.

“Kestra Financial is proud to offer a culture rich in reinvention and innovation,” said Kris Chester, Chief Operating Officer at Kestra Financial. “We are constantly working to improve our offering of new tools and services designed to enhance the ability of our advisors to meet the needs of their clients. Partnering with the GS Select team to make this lending solution available directly supports our commitment to providing a superior client and advisor experience.”

About Kestra Financial Inc.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial advisors in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC; all federally registered investment advisors. Kestra Financial is not affiliated with Goldman Sachs Bank USA. For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

About GS Select

GS Select currently works with over 100 RIAs and Broker-Dealers supporting tens of thousands of financial professionals as they work to meet the financial needs of their clients. “GS Select was built upon our wealth management and lending expertise to help independent advisors enhance their client relationships,” said Andrew Kaiser, head of the Goldman Sachs Private Bank. “By integrating technology with lending expertise across the life cycle of a loan, we are able to more quickly and efficiently meet the needs of financial advisors and their clients.” Chester adds, “Choosing to work with GS Select leverages the best of what we are providing our independent financial professionals: quality technology in support of personalized consulting services. We are excited to launch this new program.”

Goldman Sachs Private Bank Select: Loans are offered by the Salt Lake City branch of Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank), a New York State-chartered bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System and Member FDIC. Goldman Sachs Private Bank Select is a business of GS Bank. Securities based loans may not be suitable for all loan parties (e.g., borrowers, pledgors, and guarantors) and carry a number of risks, including but not limited to the risk of a market downturn, tax implications if pledged securities are liquidated, and the potential increase in interest rates. If the value of pledged securities drops below certain levels, loan parties may be required to pay down the loan and/or pledge additional securities. The risks are described in the Product Guide and FAQs available upon request. You should consider these risks and whether a securities based loan is suitable before proceeding.

This is not a commitment to lend. Credit qualification and collateral are subject to approval. Additional terms and conditions would apply. Products, rates, qualifications, and terms and conditions are subject to change in GS Bank's sole discretion and without notice.

