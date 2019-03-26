Tech Data and Tata Consultancy Services Partner to Deliver Connected Consumer Intelligence

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While businesses collect customer data from a myriad of sources, distilling that information to be timely and actionable presents a growing challenge for many organizations. That is why Tech Data (Nasdaq:TECD) has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide Tech Data partners in the U.S. with a platform that simplifies the management of customer data to provide business insights. Using industry-specific, fully modular, “out-of-the-box” use cases, the TCS platform allows end users to leverage deep, actionable data derived from multiple data sources.

Developed by TCS’ award-winning Digital Software & Solutions Group and delivered through a subscription model via the cloud, TCS software captures and connects insights from a wide variety of internal and external sources, including IoT devices, and delivers real-time, highly relevant and hyper-personalized customer experiences. These personalized experiences are key to driving customer loyalty, retention and growth.

“The hyper-personalized experiences that TCS can deliver will offer our partners a strong advantage in the marketplace as businesses in these consumer-facing industries look to connect with customers in meaningful ways,” said Colin Blair, vice president, Analytics and IoT Solutions, Americas, at Tech Data. “These capabilities, coupled with the subscription delivery model, will provide our partners with not only a valuable solution for maximizing the impact of customer data, but also the ability to help transition their business models from simply reselling products to offering high-value, IP-based recurring subscription services.”

From banking to retail, exceptional consumer experiences are what separates a successful organization from a failed one. By taking advantage of the subscription delivery model, Tech Data channel partners can transition from transaction-based entities to growth businesses powered by high-value, recurring revenue streams. Through the combination of partners’ existing vertical industry expertise, established client relationships and solutions like TCS, partners will have the ability to quickly build up transformative consulting practices that can lead to additional installation, support services and revenue.

“Companies in every industry are struggling to monetize the massive amount of data they’re collecting, not just to survive, but to thrive,” said Lou Sassano, global head of channels, TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group. “Aligning with Tech Data allows TCS to expand our traction within the channel community, while making it easier and faster for partners to use advanced data insights to help solve their clients’ most important business challenges.”

About TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group

Launched in 2014, TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group is a strategic growth business within TCS that helps customers undergo critical digital transformations with modular, scalable and fully integrated, industry-tailored licensed software and solutions. Industries served are Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Communications and Cities. These four markets have a particularly urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to enhance customer intelligence capabilities and rapidly shift product and service offerings to compete in highly competitive and customer-centric arenas. For more information, visit the TCS website or the Digital Software & Solutions Group page on LinkedIn.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.