New Adobe Advertising Cloud Capabilities Power Cross-Channel Advertising Campaigns

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Adobe Summit, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced a partnership with Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq:ROKU) to offer Adobe customers the ability to precisely target the large consumer audience moving to over-the-top service (OTT). Marketers using Adobe Advertising Cloud, Adobe Audience Manager and Adobe Analytics can now target their first-party audience segments on the Roku platform. With a seamless activation for programmatic ad buying and access to Roku ad inventory, marketers can better scale their campaigns, manage frequency and more effectively measure success on OTT.

“Adobe Advertising Cloud’s focus on intelligence, accountability, targeting and inventory (especially TV) enables advertisers to deliver connected experiences in advertising to today’s increasingly discerning consumer,” said Keith Eadie, vice president and general manager, Adobe Advertising Cloud, Adobe. “This partnership with Roku allows Adobe customers even more effectiveness while running campaigns on a leading TV streaming platform.”

“With the shift to streaming, marketers have an unprecedented opportunity to reach consumers in a targeted, relevant way on TV,” said Scott Rosenberg, general manager, Platform business, Roku. “Roku has a direct, first-party relationship with its consumers and the most advanced ad capabilities in OTT. This partnership gives Adobe clients a seamless way to activate their data and reach customers who’ve moved their TV viewing to Roku devices.”

Better Targeting, Accountability and Intelligence

With lines continuing to blur between advertising and marketing technologies, marketers want to understand advertising's paid media paths and how they drive valuable site paths that use that data to better optimize campaigns.

Advertising Analytics allows advertisers to track click-through and last-view conversions in Adobe Analytics. Brands using both Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics will be able to see how their advertising spend leads to site behavior and drives critical business objectives like revenue. Additionally, they can pass Adobe Analytics data into Adobe Advertising Cloud for use in reporting and optimization. These benefits lead to improved reporting and insight on how advertising drives site behavior, better optimization of campaigns and provides easier audience segmentation for customer experience across Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.

This year, Adobe is also implementing a major enhancement to Adobe Advertising Cloud Search that extends the capabilities and value of Performance Optimization, powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI and machine learning technology.

Due to changes in optimization technology made by the major search engines, marketers have to make choices about how they drive the best possible performance for their search marketing investments. Adobe Advertising Cloud Search solves these advertiser challenges through its latest update, Performance Optimization for Adobe Advertising Cloud Search, which incorporates multiple search engine bidding strategies.

Performance Optimization evaluates search marketing results and distributes media investment across campaigns using different bidding technologies to automatically optimize return on investment. This marks the first time any software solution in the industry has offered a bid optimization approach across search engines and bidding tactics.

