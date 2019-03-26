LEO Pharma Standardizes on Veeva Development Cloud to Speed Drug Development

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, selected Veeva Development Cloud applications to help drive end-to-end business processes across product development. The company will utilize the Vault Clinical, Vault RIM, and Vault Quality suites to unify drug development on a single cloud platform. With Veeva Development Cloud, LEO Pharma can bring together applications for clinical, regulatory, and quality for even greater efficiency and compliance throughout the product development lifecycle.

“LEO Pharma R&D has embarked on an ambitious strategy for 2025, which will pave the way for our ambitions to continuously pioneer dermatology. This requires that we are able to drive science globally, whilst at the same time securing timely delivery on our pipeline,” said Kim Kjøller, executive vice president of global research and development at LEO Pharma. “Veeva Development Cloud gives us a unified platform that can enable us to maximize efficiency throughout product development and scale as we grow towards our goals. Now we will be able to streamline product development globally and speed up delivery of new treatments to even more patients.”

LEO Pharma aims to reach 125 million patients who have chronic and acute skin conditions by 2025. To expand its drug development efforts, the company has made a number of significant acquisitions and established hubs in the United States and China. Veeva Development Cloud gives LEO Pharma’s global teams a single source for product development information to better maintain compliance and improve global collaboration.

“Veeva is helping us transform our entire R&D business,” said Mika Välilä, senior director of digital business platforms, global IT, for LEO Pharma. “Veeva Development Cloud allows us to drive greater consistency and productivity across product development efforts in clinical trials, regulatory matters, and quality.”

LEO Pharma today utilizes Vault eTMF, Vault Submissions, and Vault QualityDocs. In 2019, the company will add Vault CTMS, Vault Study Startup, Vault Registrations, and Vault QMS to further streamline the product development lifecycle across regions and departments.

“LEO Pharma is a great example of how organizations are modernizing critical business functions,” said Rik Van Mol, vice president of Veeva Development Cloud Strategy, Europe at Veeva. “Veeva Development Cloud gives life sciences companies the foundation to eliminate system, site, and country silos throughout drug development.”

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. The company is a leader in medical dermatology with a robust R&D pipeline, a wide range of therapies, and a pioneering spirit. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, setting new standards of care for people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark with a global team of 5,500 people, serving 76 million patients in 130 countries. In 2018, the company generated net sales of DKK 10,410 million. For more information, go to www.linkedin.com/company/leo-pharma or www.leo-pharma.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 700 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

