Families Find Life Lessons in Raising Chickens

BEATRICE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A growing number of homeowners are discovering the benefits of raising chickens. Whether it’s the endless supply of fresh eggs or the opportunity to experience the food cycle firsthand, there’s a lot of value to owning a chicken coop.

According to landscape designer, Doug Scott, of Redeem Your Ground in Atlanta, Georgia, the benefits of having a chicken coop have been extraordinary for his family.

“Raising chickens adds so much to every day family life. It provides our kids an education that can’t be taught in the classroom, and the opportunity to participate in raising and caring for animals that feed our family is priceless.

“The opportunity to see where food comes from is a valuable perspective for kids and adults, alike.”

Scott has partnered with Exmark on a new ‘Done in a Weekend’ video, Coop Dreams, which helps homeowners plan for the common challenges in raising chickens, and outlines tips for designing and building the ideal chicken coop.

“The first thing homeowners need to do is to check with local ordinances and homeowners’ association covenants to ensure they understand the regulations and requirements to raising chickens.”

Ensuring chickens have an appropriate place to live is an important consideration, but Scott says there are numerous options for homeowners to consider.

“A chicken coop could be made by converting an existing structure, such as a shed, dog run or other out building. From a budget standpoint, this is probably your lowest cost option.”

Homeowners don’t need to worry if they don’t have an existing building to convert.

“With the rise in popularity of raising chickens, there are plenty of off-the-shelf chicken coops to choose from. Or, you can do what my family did – a custom build.”

Chicken coop cost can range from a few hundred dollars for a basic setup, to several thousand dollars for a custom-built coop.

Other considerations Scott covers in the Coop Dreams video include: coop sizing; nesting boxes; fresh water; feed storage; predators and chicken coop style.

Visit WeAreExmark.com/DIY to view the complete Coop Dreams video, as well as other videos in Exmark’s ‘Done in a Weekend’ series.

