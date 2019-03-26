Colony Industrial Acquires Light Industrial Warehouses in Northern New Jersey and Las Vegas, Nevada

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colony Industrial announced today that it has acquired a Class A building in Northern NJ with 271,176 square feet in a transaction that closed on January 31, 2019, and two Class A light industrial buildings in Las Vegas totaling 423,786 square feet in a transaction that closed on January 24, 2019. Colony Industrial is the industrial platform of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a diversified global real estate investment firm with $43 billion of assets under management.

Northern New Jersey

Located at 100 Performance Drive in Mahwah, NJ, the warehouse building was constructed in 2018 and is 100% leased to Snow Joe with a long-term lease. This acquisition is the second and final tranche of closing for the Northern New Jersey Last Mile Logistics Portfolio, for which Colony Industrial closed the first tranche on June 21, 2018, along with the acquisition of 10 other buildings announced on July 11, 2018. This will bring Colony Industrial’s holdings in Northern New Jersey to 910,857 square feet.

The building is located in Bergen County, NJ, directly off Route 17, with convenient access to I-287 and I-87, near the border of New York and New Jersey.

“ This acquisition marks an expansion of our portfolio in Northern NJ that began last year. We are very pleased to add another excellent building in a market with high demand for last-mile logistics space and low vacancy rates,” said Lew Friedland, Managing Director at Colony Capital and head of Colony Industrial.

CBRE National Partners Brian Fiumara, Michael Hines and Brad Ruppel acted as real estate brokers on the transaction.

Las Vegas, NV

Colony Industrial also acquired the Northern Beltway Portfolio at 5402 and 5406 East El Campo Grande Avenue, consisting of two Class A light industrial buildings that are 92% leased to four high quality tenants, including General Electric, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Bed, Bath & Beyond. The portfolio’s premier distribution location provides tenants with convenient access to Interstate 15 (major north-south corridor).

Lew Friedland added, “ With the acquisition of the Northern Beltway Portfolio, Colony Industrial will have over 1.7 million square feet of space in the Las Vegas market, which is one of the fastest growing markets in the US for last-mile logistics space.”

JLL’s Bo Mills, Mark Detmer and Ryan Sitov acted as real estate brokers on the transaction.

About Colony Industrial

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Colony Industrial is the industrial platform of Colony Capital, Inc. As of December 31, 2018, the platform owned and operated 48.5 million square feet of warehouse buildings in 20 major markets across the United States, with a gross asset value of more than $3.7 billion. Its diversified tenant base includes major national B2B, B2C, wholesale and consumer businesses. For more information, visit www.clny.com/industrial.

About Colony Capital, Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, traded and non-traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clny.com.