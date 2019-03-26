Tech Image Expands Construction Technology Practice with Retention of Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, Bosch Thermotechnology Clients; Also Adds New Client Window & Door Manufacturers Association

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Image, an award-winning digital public relations firm based in Chicago, announced today it has retained both its Bosch Power Tools and Bosch Thermotechnology accounts. In addition, the Window & Door Manufacturers Association (WDMA) recently engaged the agency to manage outreach campaigns to residential builders and remodelers, and residential and commercial architects.

Tech Image has been both Bosch divisions’ agency of record since June 2015, and both have again signed multiyear agreements with the digital public relations agency – a three-time finalist for PR News’ Digital PR Firm of the Year, last winning the award in 2016.

In January, Tech Image commenced work with WDMA to build a promotional microsite for the association, in addition to handling its media relations, paid and organic social media, content development and strategic public relations activities.

“We chose to stay with Tech Image after a thorough agency review,” said Steve Wilcox, brand manager for Robert Bosch Tool Corporation. “During our review, Tech Image continued to perform beyond our expectations in their work with construction media and influencers, and they remained the standard by which we compared their peers.”

Elaine Duraes, marketing and training manager for Bosch Thermotechnology, added, “Our Tech Image team is so strong. They’re agile, they adapt to whatever we throw at them, and they’re extremely strategic and results-oriented, which is important to us.”

“We selected Tech Image as our agency partner because we are confident in their ability to tell our story to residential builders and remodelers, and residential and commercial architects,” said Michael O’Brien, WDMA’s chief executive officer. “They have solid relationships with building and construction media and influencers, and we’re looking forward to leveraging Tech Image’s expertise to build awareness of high-performance windows, doors and skylights, as well as our WDMA Hallmark Certification Program.”

“Over the past three years, we have built a strong outreach program for our Bosch partners,” said Michael A. Monahan, president of Tech Image. “We are delighted to fortify that partnership, building on a strong foundation to continue growing the brand’s share of voice and helping to drive sales for these two important clients. Likewise, we’re thrilled to be working with an association with the standing of the Window & Door Manufacturers Association to demonstrate the importance of high-performance windows, doors and skylights.”

Katie O’Rourke, who has been with Tech Image since 2015, will manage all three accounts.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch Thermotechnology Corp.

Bosch Thermotechnology Corp. is a leading source of high-quality heating, cooling and hot water systems. The company offers Bosch tankless, point-of-use and electric water heaters, Bosch and Buderus floor-standing and wall-hung boilers, Bosch and FHP water-source, geothermal and air-source heat pump systems, as well as controls and accessories for every product line.

Bosch Thermotechnology is committed to reinventing energy efficiency by offering smart products that work together as integrated systems that enhance quality of life in an ultra-efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

Bosch strives to bring the most energy-efficient and environmentally responsible products to global consumers. In delivering the best products at affordable prices to our markets, Bosch has established multiple collaborations and joint ventures on a global scale to bring the latest technologies to North America. All global manufacturing facilities must adhere to stringent quality standards in order to provide the trusted Bosch brand.

For more information, visit www.boschheatingandcooling.com.

About the Window & Door Manufacturers Association

The Window & Door Manufacturers Association defines the standards of excellence in the residential and commercial window, door and skylight industry and advances these standards among industry members while providing resources, education and professional programs designed to advance industry businesses and provide greater value for their customers. For more information about WDMA, please visit www.wdma.com.

About Tech Image

Tech Image (www.techimage.com) is a national, award-winning digital PR firm that uses the latest digital strategies to help clients tell their stories more efficiently and effectively. Specializing in digital channels, which both increases visibility and lowers costs, Tech Image leverages the latest technologies to improve the client’s image. We provide digital PR services, including media relations, paid and organic social media management, content development, and strategic communications and public relations consulting. Tech Image is a three-time finalist for PR News’ Digital Firm of the Year, last winning the award in 2016. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other.

For more information about Tech Image, please visit www.techimage.com. Follow us on Twitter or keep up to date on the latest industry trends and best practices by following our blog.