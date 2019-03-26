Mississippi Hospital Live on Evident’s Thrive EHR System

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evident LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Lackey Memorial Hospital is live on the Thrive EHR solution. They have implemented Thrive for both their hospital and emergency room.

Lackey Memorial Hospital, a 35-bed facility located 40 miles east of Jackson, Miss., had previously used a technology system that no longer fit their needs and had become very expensive to maintain, which created a need to find a better option. After a thorough search, Lackey Memorial Hospital made the decision to select Evident as their EHR partner going forward. According to Sydney Sawyer, chief executive officer of Lackey Memorial Hospital, Evident stood out in several areas, including product functionality and post-implementation support. He also said that he and others at their facility that participated in the selection process were particularly impressed with how well the Evident team really listened to their needs. Sawyer said that they chose Evident not only because it is the right solution for their needs today, but because they are confident in Evident’s commitment to a long-term partnership to ensure that the system will continue to address their future needs.

“Evident by far was the best choice. Their experience in and commitment to helping improve how healthcare is delivered in rural communities are clear,” Sawyer said. “We really appreciated the way Evident approached our unique needs and consistently offered solutions to the challenges we were facing with our current system. We did not experience that same understanding with other vendors during the selection process. They could not work with us the same way Evident did.”

After selecting Thrive for their EHR, Lackey Memorial Hospital had an aggressive go-live timeline. Sawyer said that the Evident team was more than ready to meet the challenge. From diligently working to help prepare employees with the training and tools needed to quickly transition to Thrive, to thinking outside of the box to trouble shoot questions, Lackey Memorial Hospital successfully completed their implementation on time and on budget.

Sawyer added, “We have a good rapport with Evident’s implementation and support personnel, which is important to us. They were able to work with our short timeline, and we were quickly live on their system.”

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, said, “We are very pleased that Lackey Memorial Hospital made the decision to partner with us. When we are presented with challenges that are often unique to rural communities, our team consistently rises to the occasion. We are proud of the positive impact we have made, and we look forward to a long and rewarding partnership with Lackey Memorial Hospital and their community.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc. and TruBridge, LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.