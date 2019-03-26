Ossia to Collaborate With Top Global Battery Maker

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”), a privately held company headquartered in Washington state, announced today that it has come to an agreement with a global, tier one battery manufacturer to co-develop Cota®-enabled batteries. A household name, the battery manufacturer is an iconic brand recognized for its decades of innovation in power. Ossia intends to work with its partner to commercialize Cota-enabled batteries to the mass market by the end of 2020. Due to the scope and breadth of the joint development, the name of the partner and the terms of the agreement are not public at this time.

Ossia is the creator of Cota Real Wireless PowerTM, a patented, award-winning technology designed to deliver power over-the-air, without cables, charging pads, or line-of-sight. The recently released Cota 5.8GHz wireless power system fits within space-constrained small devices, like battery compartments, and delivers higher targeted power over a farther distance.

The technology for the Cota “Forever Battery,” designed to be the first “battery” to never run out of power, was first debuted to the public in November 2017, and was subsequently named a CES 2018 Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart Home product category. Cota-enabled batteries fit within a traditional battery chamber, so no device modification is required.

The combination of this strategic partnership with an iconic battery maker, the Cota Forever Battery technology, and the latest version of the Cota system is a trifecta that is unprecedented in the industry. Not only does this partnership open the doors for previously unconnected devices to become smart connected devices with Cota-enabled batteries through the Cota platform, but it will also dramatically decrease the wastefulness of disposable batteries in the consumer market.

“We are tremendously optimistic about this decision to bring our areas of expertise together,” says Preston Woo, Chief Strategy Officer at Ossia. “This strategic partnership will not only help advance the evolution of portable electronic devices, but also lead to great innovations for our community and the world at large.”

Ossia has made many strategic relationships in the last couple years to advance wireless power applications in the real world, with leading companies such as Molex, a global electronics solutions provider; Motherson Innovations, a developer of new technologies within the automotive space; SES-imagotag and BOE Technology Group, the worldwide leaders in smart digital labels and displays; and other innovation-driven category leaders, including teaming up with the largest global retailers and IoT solutions providers.

“All portable devices today rely on batteries of some type. And this is a huge addressable market from wireless charging perspective with billions of battery powered devices showing potential to adopt wireless charging technology. Ossia’s proprietary technology-based Cota-enabled batteries would be one of the first commercially launched wireless power technology products to be converting legacy ‘battery-powered’ devices to smart, wirelessly powered ones, through this strategic partnership,” says Dinesh Kithany, Senior Principal Analyst, Wireless Power & Power Supplies IHS Markit. “The world using battery-powered devices should be tremendously excited and never be the same. Looking forward to seeing Ossia connected with a global innovator to advance the merits of wireless power technology in one of the most consumer-friendly form-factors.”

Most recently, Ossia is a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Wireless Devices, Accessories, and Services category for the Cota Forever Sleeve and a 2019 Edison Award Finalist. Cota 5.8GHz Wireless Power technology is available to license.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

