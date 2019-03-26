Kansas City Southern Expands CloudMoyo Crew Management Solution for Global Deployment

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) and CloudMoyo (CM) announced today that KCS will expand the deployment of the CloudMoyo Crew Management (CCM) solution, which is already in place in Mexico, to its operation in the U.S. The next-generation global CCM leverages the scale of the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform; harnesses the power of advanced analytics; and uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to optimize crew assignments and reduce dwell time for trains and crew.

“KCS’ vision is to consistently be the fastest-growing, best-performing, most customer-focused transportation provider in North America. The planned expansion of the CCM solution from Mexico to the U.S. supports this growth vision while delivering a seamless user experience,” said KCS executive vice president and chief innovation officer Brian D. Hancock.

The cloud-based CCM is anticipated to help KCS efficiently scale to meet current and future requirements, and bypass lengthy deployment schedules. It enables KCS crews in the U.S. and Mexico to work more effectively and securely across geographical locations, while retaining the flexibility to operate independently on a regional basis. The global CCM will be integrated with other enterprise applications.

“KCS is already recognized as an innovative and customer-focused leader in the rail and transportation industry,” said CloudMoyo president and chief executive officer Manish Kedia. “The CIO100 award won by KCS in August 2018 for the CCM-Mexico Crew Call solution was a great validation of the value created through innovation. We are now thrilled to see the expanding footprint of our next-generation CCM solution across multiple locations and countries served by KCS.”

About KCS

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

About CloudMoyo

Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash. with a presence in Kansas City, Mo. and Pune, India, CloudMoyo empowers rail and transportation companies to gain greater insight, unlock efficiencies and improve agility in crew management, rail transportation management, fleet and asset management, and in critical areas of safety, operations and maintenance. CM’s cloud-based AI-driven products and solutions, combined with its experience with both Class I and short line railroads, makes CM an ideal partner to railroads for their digital transformation. CM is poised to help intelligent enterprises build innovative solutions and stay ahead of the disruption cycle. More information about CloudMoyo can be found at www.cloudmoyo.com.