Clearpath Brings Velodyne Lidar Technology to Robotics Community as Value-Added Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced Clearpath Robotics has become a value-add partner to offer its groundbreaking lidar sensors for the Clearpath research robot platform. Clearpath Robotics, headquartered in Canada, offers Velodyne sensors to academic and corporate research organizations on its mobile robots for survey and inspection, oil and gas, agriculture, materials handling and other applications.

Clearpath’s robotic solutions utilize Velodyne’s state-of-the-art lidar technology, which boasts industry-leading resolution, range, and field of view. Velodyne sensors create a 360° real-time map of the environment, allowing the robot to detect and avoid obstacles for safe autonomous navigation.

“Velodyne delivers outstanding contributions to the robotics research community by providing reliable, high-quality 3D lidar,” said Julian Ware, General Manager of Clearpath Robotics. “We have been recommending and integrating Velodyne products on our robotic platforms for almost a decade. Velodyne sensors have proven to handle challenging automation tasks and flawlessly function in unfamiliar and unpredictable settings.”

Velodyne’s lidar sensors are designed for seamless integration with robotic platforms by being easy to mount, having low-power consumption, and including a web configuration tool. They are meticulously designed to perform in high-stress environmental conditions like inclement weather, which is essential for outdoor deployments. Velodyne provides comprehensive documentation and support for integration in all applications.

Clearpath provides value-added services for Velodyne with wide-ranging expertise integrating its sensors in customized robotics systems. The company has extensive experience supporting Robot Operating System (ROS)-ready mobile robotics platforms by developing and maintaining ROS drivers, and providing step-by-step ROS tutorials. Velodyne sensors, which have built-in ROS integration, are available via the Clearpath Store.

“Clearpath provides a research robot platform, equipped with Velodyne sensors, that is easy to use, easy to buy, and easy to get started with development,” said Mike Jellen, President and CCO, Velodyne Lidar. “Clearpath brings the skill set and experience necessary to help customers derive maximum value from high-resolution, 3D data provided by Velodyne lidar to create innovative ground-based mobile robot solutions.”

About Clearpath Robotics

Clearpath Robotics is a global leader in unmanned vehicle robotics for research and development, and provides hardware, software, and services to enable self-driving vehicle development, deployment, and operation. Clearpath works with over 500 of the world’s most innovative brands in over 40 countries, serving markets that span industrial materials handling, mining, military, agriculture, aerospace, and academia. Clearpath is an award-winning company with recent awards, including Robotics Business Review Top 50 Company, Edison Award for Innovation, Business Insider Top 40 under 40, and Canada’s Top 100 Employers. Visit Clearpath Robotics at www.clearpathrobotics.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides the smartest, most powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. In 2005, Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems, revolutionizing perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the perfect for L4-L5 autonomy Alpha Puck™, the ultra-wide angle VelaDome™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™. To learn more about lidar, please visit Velodyne’s Lidar 101 webpage.