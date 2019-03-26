Quote+ Launches Platform for Independent Agencies in Partnership with InsureZone: Rate, Quote, Bind, Issue and Service Your Policies All Online in Real-Time for Personal, Commercial and Surplus Lines Policies

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fort Worth, Texas-based InsureZone is pleased to partner with Quote+, a new platform that allows independent agents to comparatively rate, quote, bind, issue and service their policies online. This solution is truly revolutionary for independent agents because it allows them to select from a complete set of services that covers the full lifecycle of an insurance policy. Based upon the agent’s needs, Quote+ provides a platform and the services they need regardless of agency size or sophistication.

Geared toward independent agents, Quote+ provides real-time rating with 60 standard lines personal and commercial carriers, and 30 surplus lines carriers. And when a producer needs access to a market to get that hard to place risk written, Quote+ offers seamless integration to the markets you need. The Quote+ carrier list also includes 30 additional carriers that they can manually rate with their in-house underwriting and sales staff. Bottom line is that for independent agents, Quote+ offers the combination of services, markets, and the technology to help them grow their book of business.

“InsureZone has seen a flood of direct writer agencies come over to the independent agency side, and we are pleased to partner with Quote+ to offer those agents all of the tools and carrier relationships they need to be successful. And the amazing thing is that agents can get all of this without the huge upfront costs, long-term commitments or loss of ownership. With Quote+, producers own their book of business, and can leave at any time at no cost and take their policies with them. This Quote+ offering provides a solution for all their needs. If all a producer wants to do is sell policies, Quote+ can do everything else to service their clients. If what an agency needs is access to additional carriers, there is no better solution for them in the country. For larger agencies that are just looking for efficiencies or economies of scale, the Quote+ suite of policy retention tools is amazing: 1) direct rating integration for all management systems for commercial rating, 2) automated renewal quoting, 3) online policy servicing, and 4) direct to consumer apps with application pre-fill for auto and home,” says InsureZone CEO John Pergande.

The Quote+ platform is available to Independent agents in all 50 states.

