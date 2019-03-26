Benjamin Moore and the Alpha Workshops Create a Bespoke Wallpaper Capsule Collection

After decades of close collaboration, the Benjamin Moore color specialists have partnered with The Alpha Workshops wallpaper artisans to create this special capsule collection of 15 hand-painted wallpapers featuring Benjamin Moore premium paints including CENTURY®, Aura® and Studio Finishes®. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand, along with The Alpha Workshops, the nation’s only nonprofit organization providing decorative arts education and employment to adults and youth with disabilities and other vulnerabilities, today announced the launch of their bespoke wallpaper capsule collection. After decades of close collaboration, the Benjamin Moore color specialists have partnered with The Alpha Workshops wallpaper artisans to create this special edition of 15 hand-painted wallpapers featuring Benjamin Moore premium paints including CENTURY®, Aura® and Studio Finishes®.

“The Alpha Workshops has always used Benjamin Moore as our preferred paint since we first introduced our signature wallpaper offerings in 2001,” said Ken Wampler, Founder and Executive Director of The Alpha Workshops. “This ultra-premium collection enhances our longstanding partnership and exudes the highest level of quality while coating walls in an artful, new way.”

The Benjamin Moore and The Alpha Workshops Capsule Collection contains five patterns realized in three lustrous colorways. In Kimono, paints take the form of a radiant graphic floral, imprinted atop a rich, matte background. In Newport, they form delicate grids, stamped on the paper in layers to create a geometric masterpiece. In Topography, they’re slathered onto a stamp and applied in thick, glossy layers for a marbleized effect. While in Spencer and Horizon, they’re brushed on in feather-light strokes to textured paper that has been folded like origami. For most of the patterns, it takes a full day to create a single roll.

“The Collection speaks to the basic color groups of primaries and neutrals, but all with a layer of glamour,” said Ellen O’Neill, Benjamin Moore Director of Strategic Design Intelligence. “Benjamin Moore premium products coupled with the care and precision by Alpha’s team, create captivating prints in a palette that can be easily mixed and matched.”

The Benjamin Moore and The Alpha Workshops Capsule Collection will be available to order at select Benjamin Moore retailers throughout North America and internationally, as well as from The Alpha Workshops website at alphaworkshops.org. All wallpapers are made-to-order and cost $125 per yard. For a truly custom-made paper, customers and designers can add a touch of their hand by choosing a color scheme that is all their own.

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore and The Alpha Workshops Wallpaper Capsule Collection, or to find the closest Benjamin Moore retailer, visit benjaminmoore.com. For more information, search social media channels including Facebook (Benjamin Moore Paints), Instagram @benjaminmoore, Twitter @Benjamin_Moore, Pinterest (Benjamin Moore) and YouTube (BenjaminMoorePaints).

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, CENTURY®, Ultra Spec®, Natura® and ben®. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color portfolio, offering consumers and designers more than 3,500 colors. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from its more than 5,000 locally owned and operated paint and decorating retailers.

About Alpha Workshops Wallpaper:

Since 2001, The Alpha Workshops have been producing remarkable hand-made wallpapers in our Manhattan workrooms. From traditional block printing, to free-hand painting to unique proprietary folding techniques taken from origami, we seek to deliver the highest level of finish while reflecting the presence of the human hand.

The Alpha Workshops is the nation’s only nonprofit organization providing decorative arts education and employment to adults and youth with disabilities and other vulnerabilities through The Alpha Workshops Studio School. The Alpha Workshops Studios, an award-winning professional design and decorative arts atelier, is staffed exclusively by Alpha Workshops Studio School alumni.