Major Australian Telco Taps Marketing Evolution to Drive World-Class Advertising Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optus, the second largest telecommunications company in Australia and wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the leading telecommunications companies in all of Australia and the APAC region, today announced that it has selected Marketing Evolution as its AU privacy compliant, person-level, unified marketing measurement provider. This new partnership allows Optus to strategically push the boundaries of traditional telecommunications, optimizing advertising efficiency and giving the brand a competitive edge to become Australia’s strongest telecommunications brand, and fourth strongest brand in the world overall.

“Reaching customers today is an increasingly complex and delicate task, which is why we’re investing in the tools and strategies needed to take our commitment to customer experience to the next level,” said Melissa Hopkins, head of marketing at Optus. “But advertising is only as powerful as our ability to decipher data and effectively measure results, a complex science where many brands stumble. Marketing Evolution’s best-in-class marketing measurement and optimization approach replaces the standard siloed measurement tactics with a unique and unified approach, the first of its kind in the Australian market.”

To date, Optus has continuously been optimizing its advertising efficiency as they acquire new customers, a strategy that puts the company light years ahead of the competition. But they’re not stopping there – Optus is taking its advertising and customer experience a step further by partnering with Marketing Evolution and using the insights provided to optimize its media mix and reach customers in new and innovative ways.

“As a leader in its industry, Optus already has key marketing strategies in place, but by partnering with us, they’re showing the world that the time is now when it comes to implementing advanced analytics for a deeper level of marketing,” said Shane Desrochers, chief revenue officer of Marketing Evolution. “We’re thrilled to partner with one of APAC’s most established telecommunications brands, working to support their mission of a more connected Australia by providing them with the insights needed to reach their customers at a more personal level, optimize campaigns in-flight, and blow the competition away.”

About Optus

Optus is the second largest provider of telecommunications services in Australia in terms of revenue and employs more than 8,000 employees. As a fully integrated telecommunications provider to more than 10 million customers, Optus delivers a comprehensive range of telecommunications products and services including: mobile and fixed line telephony; broadband services; multimedia entertainment and technology services; satellite services; and converged business telecommunications applications and solutions. The Optus 4G network provides coverage to 97.2% of the Australian population, and it recently launched its 5G network. Having recently extended its Premier League rights and including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Nations League, Optus Sport is the home of elite European football and provides customers with live and on demand content, along with expert analysis and highlights.

About Marketing Evolution

Marketing Evolution provides the most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions that increase campaign performance, sales, and engagement. Leveraging patented technology and data from hundreds of sources, our breakthrough person-centric approach provides marketers with actionable insights to prospectively recommend media, message, and budget allocation. Forward-looking brands rely on Marketing Evolution to deliver accurate unified marketing measurement across both online and offline channels, while maximizing their media spend, marketing return on investment (ROI), and brand impact. To learn more, please visit https://www.marketingevolution.com.