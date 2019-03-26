HULFT and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Expand Partnership into North America

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, one of the largest system integrators and cloud service providers in Japan, and HULFT, a comprehensive data logistics platform, are creating an expanded partnership into North America with a focus on delivering comprehensive file transfer management and data integration solutions to customers seeking to automate, orchestrate, and accelerate their information at scale.

The deal builds on an existing agreement between ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and HULFT -- within Japan and parts of APAC, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is a gold level HULFT sales partner, an advanced technical support partner, and an implementation partner.

Under the new partnership, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions America, which is a subsidiary of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and also a customer of HULFT, will become an official systems integrator and master distributor for HULFT. The two companies will work together to develop solutions and services to help customers within the manufacturing and financial services sectors move, extract, and transform their critical data.

For the last 30 years, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions America, Inc. has been providing sales, maintenance, software development, network system support, and information processing services globally across industries such as retail, manufacturing, financial services, energy and natural resources, and more.

With an impressive client roster that includes some of the world’s largest manufacturers, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence, automation, big data analytics, blockchain, and IoT.

“The combination of our extensive distribution network and deep experience in implementations across cloud and on-premises – together with HULFT’s leadership in streamlining the data infrastructure through its data logistics product portfolio – will allow us to build upon our successful history together,” said Tadaaki Otsuka, president and CEO of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions America, Inc. “This new agreement will allow us to pivot to new markets and regions, reaching customers that are seeking to modernize and renew their legacy systems.”

“Our customers are facing significant challenges in moving and transforming their data across systems. Many of them are spending time and resources on manual operations and legacy systems,” said Masahiro Maruyama, president and COO of HULFT, Inc. “We’re proud that ITOCHU Techno-Solutions American is not only a partner but a valued customer. Our extended relationship will forge new opportunities to provide future customers with reliable data logistics solutions to accelerate their digital transformations.”

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is the largest systems integrator in Japan. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions provides sales, maintenance and support, as well as commissioned software development and information processing services. For more information, visit: http://www.ctc-g.co.jp/en/index.html

About HULFT, Inc.

Today’s enterprise works hard for data. IT spends time and money manually connecting far-flung silos of data which are often insecure. A division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), HULFT has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT provides a single global platform that helps IT quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the right information – automating the entire business process of data flow, and unlocking value in a sea of information. With 25 years of customer experience, HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information, visit www.hulftinc.com.